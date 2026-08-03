Partial Plans for 2026-27 Season to Go On Sale Thursday, August 6

VEGAS (August 3, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 3, that partial plans for the 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Season X for the Golden Knights officially starts on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck-drop between Vegas and Chicago is set for 7:30 p.m. PT in the opening game of Season X and the team’s full schedule can be found here.

Starting Thursday, the Golden Knights will have two partial plans available to fans for the upcoming season. One partial plan will consist of half the team’s home games (22) at T-Mobile Arena and the other will have 10 games included, in celebration of the team’s 10th season in the NHL. Four different selections will be available specifically for the team’s 10-game plans—Weekend, Weekday, Rival, and Legends—all of which include the regular season's biggest matchups and start at $55 per game.

In addition to the two partial plans, tickets for the team’s preseason home games are now on sale at this link. Vegas will host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday, Sept. 24 and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Sept. 26 as part of preseason play. Group tickets and event suites for the 2026-27 season will be available for purchase on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Single-game tickets for each of the 42 home games during the 2026-27 regular season will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Additional details regarding the on sale for single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.