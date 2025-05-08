Official Watch Party for Game 3 Set for Oasis Pool at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, May 10

VEGAS (May 8, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights’ official watch party for Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, May 10, will be held at the Oasis Pool at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. Doors open at 5 p.m. PDT with gametime set for 6 p.m. PDT.

The event is free and open to all ages and fans are encouraged to wear VGK gear. Fans can confirm entry by visiting here. Fans can also reserve Oasis Pool cabanas and daybeds here. The expansive, six-acre, Oasis Pool boasts six distinct pool experiences, four bars, the French-Mediterranean restaurant La Côte, and a 2,300 square-foot gaming area – with screens featuring the broadcast of Saturday’s game placed throughout.

The watch party will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, and raffle prizes including autographed items and tickets to future Golden Knights games. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels and more. Team partners Código 1530 Tequila and Anheuser-Busch will also feature activations at the event.

After the game, fans 21-and-older in VGK gear will receive free admission to LIV. LIV Las Vegas and LIV Beach are home to some of the world’s most acclaimed resident artists, including David Guetta, Tiësto, John Summit, Metro Boomin and Dom Dolla.

Fans attending the watch party will receive complimentary self-parking validation at the host stand. Fans in attendance can also enjoy Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ valet validation program – allowing visitors dining at the resort’s world-class restaurant and bar collection, spending within retail spaces, or enjoying a treatment at Lapis Spa & Wellness and IGK Salon to validate their valet.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

