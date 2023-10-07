Morning Skate Report: Oct. 7, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights take on division rival Los Angeles Kings for their last preseason game on on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports), NHLN

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Monday, Sept. 25 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Friday, Sept. 29 | Golden Knights 3, Coyotes 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Sharks 2, Golden Knights 0

Thursday, Oct. 5 | Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights completed a comeback win to defeat the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Johansen scored the first goal of the night for the Avalanche on the power play just two minutes into the first period. Halfway through the first, Valeri Nichushkin put Colorado up 2-0. In the middle frame, Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal, making it 3-0 Avalanche. Nicolas Roy got the Golden Knights on the board midway through the second period to make it a 3-1 game. In the third, Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault scored to make tie the game before Paul Cotter's game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in the game.

2022-23 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights posted a 2-2-0 record against the Kings during the 2022-23 season. Vegas defeated Los Angeles, 4-3, in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 11. Mark Stone scored the game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in regulation while Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson also found the back of the net. The clubs met again on Dec. 27 when the Kings skated to a 4-2 win. Michael Amadio and Brayden McNabb scored for Vegas in that contest. The Kings won again on Jan. 7 in a 5-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas won the final meetup, 5-2, on April 6 as Phil Kessel, Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Marchessault recorded goals for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Kings finished third in the Pacific Division with a 47-25-10 record and 104 points. Anze Kopitar was their leading scorer with 74 points (28G, 46A). Los Angeles was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in six games of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings added Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Villardi, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick. The preseason began down under for the Kings as they played two games against the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia.

KEYS TO THE GAME

In the groove: The Golden Knights seem to have found their legs after Thursday night's comeback win against the Avalanche. They are now playing with their full opening night roster, which gives them time to stay in the groove and prepare for opening night on Tuesday.

Depth scoring: Vegas had goals from all four lines during Thursday night's win: Marchessault (first line), Cotter (second line), Dorofeyev (third line), and Roy (fourth line). The depth and contribution from all players were reasons the Golden Knights were able to capture the Stanley Cup.