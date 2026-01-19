Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Defenseman Rasmus Andersson from Calgary Flames

VEGAS (January 18, 2026) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, January 18, that the team has acquired defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prospect Abram Wiebe, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft, and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Entry Draft. Calgary will retain 50% of Andersson’s salary for the remainder of the 2025-26 season as part of the transaction.

Andersson, 29, has played in each of Calgary’s 48 games this season, recording 30 points (10 G, 20 A) and a +3 rating on the ice. Andersson’s 30 points were the most among Calgary’s defensemen and his average time on ice of 24:14 was the highest among all skaters on the Flames. The defenseman’s 10 goals are tied for eighth among all NHL defensemen. Andersson has played in at least 78 games in each of the past four regular seasons for Calgary and skated in each of their 82 contests during the 2021-22 campaign when he posted a career-high 50 points (4 G, 46 A) and +30 rating. Andersson made his NHL debut with the Flames as a 20-year-old during the 2016-17 season.

The native of Malmo, Sweden, was named to his country’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Andersson captained Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship where he posted six points (2 G, 4 A) to help the Swedes earn a bronze medal. The defenseman also represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February. Andersson, who served as an alternate captain for the Flames, was drafted by Calgary in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Rasmus Andersson, Defenseman

Birthplace: Malmo, SWE

Height: 6-1

Weight: 202 lbs.

Age: 29

Shoots: Right

Notes:

-Played in each of Calgary’s 48 games this season, recording 30 points (10 G, 20 A) and a +3 rating on the ice

-Led Calgary in average time on ice this season (24:14), while his 30 points were third on the team and first among defensemen

-Posted a career-high 50 points (4 G, 46 A) and +30 rating during the 2021-22 campaign

-Will represent Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

-Helped Sweden earn a bronze medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship

-Drafted by the Flames in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

