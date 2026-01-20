Golden Knights Fall, 2-1, Against Flyers

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) fell to the Philadelphia Flyers (23-17-8), 2-1, on Monday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Travis Konecny struck first with a goal four minutes into the game to give the Flyers an early 1-0 advantage. Tomas Hertl netted a power-play goal with 31 seconds remaining in the middle frame to even the score, 1-1. Mark Stone fed the puck across the neutral zone to Jack Eichel, whose shot was redirected by Hertl past Samuel Ersson. At 7:22 in the final period, Konecny scored his second goal of the night on a shorthanded breakaway to seal the 2-1 victory for the Flyers.

ATTENDANCE: 17,867

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip on Thursday, starting in Boston, as they battle the Bruins at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.