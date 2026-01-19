Morning Skate Report: Jan. 19, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-12) willclose out their season series against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-17-8) on Monday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have secured points in eight straight games and are on a seven-game win streak, a season high for the club.

Since Jan. 6, Jack Eichel (5G, 9A) and Mark Stone (6G, 8A) have led the NHL in points with 14 each.

Mitch Marner became the fastest player to reach their first 50 points with the Golden Knights (47 GP).

Five Golden Knights registered multi-point performances on Saturday: Alexander Holtz, Shea Theodore (1G, 1A), Cole Reinhardt (1G, 1A), Keegan Kolesar (1G, 1A), and Marner (1G, 1A).

The Golden Knights netted seven goals on Saturday for the third time this season.

KIDS DAY

The Golden Knights are set to host Kids Day at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, welcoming young fans of all ages to come out and show their team spirit. Kids Day is presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada.

Kids Day will begin pregame on Toshiba Plaza with a Touch a Truck experience featuring the world’s fastest ice resurfacer, a Golden Knights lowrider and a VGK truck, along with face painting, temporary tattoos and Pins for Kids at select activation stations. Inside the arena, young fans can find VGK coloring pages available throughout the concourse.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Eight assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Nine assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – Two wins away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Four games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Five games away from 800 career games

Adin Hill – Eight games away from 200 career games

Mitch Marner – Eight points away from 800 career points

Tomas Hertl – Nine points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 56 points (17G, 39A)

Mitch Marner – 51 points (12G, 39A)

Mark Stone – 47 points (18G, 29A)

Tomas Hertl – 42 points (19G, 23A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 36 points (20G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Akira Schmid picked up his first VGK assist of the season on Mitch Marner’s goal, tallying three helpers in his career.

2 – Alexander Holtz recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s matchup, picking up his second multi-point performance of the season, and sixth multi-point game of his career.

5 – On Saturday, the Golden Knights scored five goals in a single period for the second time this season.

8 – Jack Eichel extended his point streak to eight games, recording five goals and ten helpers in that span.

11 – Mark Stone has registered a career-best 11-game point streak (10G, 8A).

600 – Shea Theodore played in his 600th career game on Saturday and skated away with a multi-point night (1G, 1A).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators, 7-2, on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Alexander Holtz put Vegas on the board first in the second frame, while Shea Theodore found the back of the net to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. In the span of ten minutes during the final frame, five Golden Knights netted goals, including Pavel Dorofeyev, Mark Stone, Cole Reinhardt, Mitch Marner, and Keegan Kolesar. Akira Schmid registered an assist and stopped 27 out of 29 shots to secure the 7-2 victory over the Predators.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2, in overtime on Dec. 11, 2025, at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Zach Whitecloud netted the Golden Knights’ first goal, while Mark Stone registered a multi-goal night, including a power-play goal and the game-winner 2:47 into overtime. Jack Eichel picked up a pair of assists on Stone’s go-ahead goal and the overtime winner. Trevor Zegras and Noah Juulsen recorded goals to tie the game, but Akira Schmid stopped 17-of-19 shots to lift the Golden Knights to the 3-2 overtime victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Philadelphia Flyers currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 22-17-8 and 52 points. The Flyers have gone 2-5-1 in the month of January and enter Monday’s matchup having dropped six straight. Most recently, Philadelphia fell to the Penguins, 6-3, on Thursday in Pittsburgh and lost, 6-3, against the New York Rangers on Saturday at home. The Flyers begin a three-game road trip against the Golden Knights on Monday. Four Flyers were named to rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, including Rodrigo Abols for Team Latvia, Rasmus Ristolainen for Team Finland, Travis Sanheim for Team Canada and Dan Vladar for Team Czechia. Trevor Zegras sits atop the leaderboard in Philadelphia with 44 points (19G, 25A), followed by Travis Konecny with 41 points (15G, 26A) and Owen Tippett (15G, 14A) and Christian Dvorak (10G, 19A) each with 29 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 24-11-12, 60 points

Edmonton Oilers – 25-17-8, 58 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-17-9, 51 points

San Jose Sharks – 24-20-3, 51 points

Anaheim Ducks – 24-21-3, 51 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-16-13, 51 points

Calgary Flames – 21-23-4, 46 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-27-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 386th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-5-1 all-time record against Philadelphia

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-3-0 home-record against Philadelphia

- Extend the Golden Knights’ win streak to eight games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Continue Building: After a tough stretch in December, the Golden Knights have found the win column in seven-straight matchups, resulting in more confidence and momentum in their game. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believes the group’s positive energy and sustained offensive pressure will be key in driving continued success.

Team Effort: Seven different players found the back of the net in Saturday’s win, highlighting the team’s depth and versatility. To keep the streak alive, all four lines need to consistently generate more polished rush opportunities through the neutral zone and continue to get bodies in front of the net.