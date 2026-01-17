Morning Skate Report: Jan. 17, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-12) continue their three-game homestand with a rematch against the Nashville Predators (23-20-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev’s 13 power-play goals rank second in the NHL and he is one of two skaters with at least a dozen power-play goals this season (Wyatt Johnston, 15).

Mark Stone extended his point streak to 10 games, recording 17 points and goals in nine of the 10 games played.

Jack Eichel has posted seven points (1G, 6A) in his last two games and holds a seven-game point streak totaling 14 points (5G, 7A) including two game-winning goals.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Nine assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Ten assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – One game away from 600 career games

Adin Hill – Two wins away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Five games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Six games away from 800 career games

Adin Hill – Eight games away from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Ten points away from 600 career points

Mitch Marner – Ten points away from 800 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 55 points (17G, 38A)

Mitch Marner – 49 points (11G, 38A)

Mark Stone – 46 points (17G, 29A)

Tomas Hertl – 41 points (19G, 22A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 35 points (19G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.53 – Mark Stone sits fourth in the NHL for points per game played with 1.53. Jack Eichel follows closely behind Stone, sitting sixth, with 1.41 points per game played.

6 – Eichel recorded his sixth four-point game as a Golden Knight, the second most in franchise history.

8 – The Golden Knights have earned a league-high eight third-period comeback wins during the 2025-26 season, the second most in Vegas history.

27.3 – Vegas owns a 27.3 power-play percentage which is the fourth best in the NHL.

90 – Mark Stone has points in 27-of-30 (90%) games played, marking a league best. Additonally, Stone is the third player in franchise history to record a double-digit point streak (Eichel, 12 GP in 2023-24 and Tomas Hertl, 11 GP in 2024-25).

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas overcame multiple two-goal deficits to skate away with a 6-5 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each scored a goal to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead before Pavel Dorofeyev scored his first power-play goal of the night to cut the deficit in half. Auston Matthews responded with a goal of his own, giving Toronto the 3-1 edge going into the second period. Keegan Kolesar opened the scoring in the middle frame with his second of the season before John Tavares once again put the Maple Leafs in front by two. Just over two minutes into the final frame, Dorofeyev posted his second power-play goal of the game before Scott Laughton tallied Toronto’s fifth goal midway through the third period. Mark Stone responded with his ninth goal in 10 games less than two minutes later. With seven seconds remaining in the third period, Tomas Hertl evened the score in dramatic fashion with his game-tying goal to send the game to overtime. Midway through the extra frame, Jack Eichel scored a backhand goal to complete the multi-goal come-from-behind win for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill earned the win in net in his first game back from injury.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Predators previously faced off on Dec. 31, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena with Vegas falling, 4-2. Mark Stone and Ben Hutton tallied the two goals for the Golden Knights, each coming in the first ten minutes of the first period. Nashville responded with four unanswered goals by Nick Perbix, Steven Stamkos, Reid Schaefer, and Michael Bunting. Despite the loss, Pavel Dorofeyev recorded a two-point night with an assist on each Vegas goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Predators visit Vegas for the second time in 18 days. The club owns a 23-20-4 record for 50 points and sits fifth in the Central Division. The Predators enter Saturday for the second game of a back-to-back, most recently handing the Colorado Avalanche their first home regulation loss of the season on Friday night with a final score of 7-3. Nashville has gone 5-3-0 since the turn of the year. Roman Josi will head to Italy to play for Team Switzerland alongside Akira Schmid. Filip Forsberg will play for Team Sweden, and Juuse Saros and Erik Haula will compete on Team Finland. Ryan O’Reilly leads the Predators with 43 points (16G, 27A), followed by Forsberg with 35 points (17G, 18A), and Steven Stamkos (21G, 12A) and Luke Evangelista (6G, 27A) each with 33 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 23-11-12, 58 points

Edmonton Oilers – 23-17-8, 54 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-16-9, 51 points

San Jose Sharks – 24-20-3, 51 points

Los Angeles Kings – 19-16-12, 50 points

Anaheim Ducks – 23-21-3, 49 points

Calgary Flames – 20-23-4, 44 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-26-5, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 385th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-8-2 all-time record against Nashville

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-6-0 home-record against Nashville

- Extend the Golden Knights win streak to seven games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Team-First Mentality: To continue their winning streak, the Golden Knights must continue to play unselfishly. After the overtime win against Toronto, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy praised the team for being able to see the entire ice and make the unselfish play for the whole team to benefit. Cassidy went on to say that this is the hardest-working team he has had in his four years in Vegas and praised the players for being such an unselfish group. Working hard on and off the puck will allow the Golden Knights to maintain playing unselfishly.

Scoring Depth and Offensive Balance: Spreading the wealth has led to the Golden Knights to recent success. The team is getting depth scoring and converting on the man advantage. Following Thursday’s win, Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl, and Mitch Marner all touched on the idea of the team being a balanced unit that is starting to fire on all cylinders. Maintaining the offensive balance and depth scoring is key for the Golden Knights in their upcoming contests.