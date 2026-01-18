Golden Knights Roll Past Predators, 7-2, for Seventh Straight Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-12) poured in seven goals and beat the Nashville Predators (23-21-4), 7-2, on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to extend their winning streak to seven games.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nashville struck first at 14:10 of the first period when Luke Evangelista redirected Roman Josi’s shot into the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead. Vegas answered late in the middle frame when Alexander Holtz’s point shot was deflected past Justus Annunen by a Nashville defenseman in front of the crease. Just over a minute later, Shea Theodore put the Golden Knights ahead for good, wiring a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through traffic.

Pavel Dorofeyev extended the Golden Knights’ lead to two just under six minutes into the third period after a neutral zone takeaway by Mitch Marner sent Dorofeyev in alone on the odd-man rush. Mark Stone tacked on another insurance tally to put Vegas up 4-1 at 8:52 in the frame after Jack Eichel started a rush and found Stone streaking to the far post.

Shortly after, Cole Reinhardt gave Vegas their fifth-straight marker after connecting with Tanner Laczynski and Holtz. With 6:44 remaining, Marner found space with a pass from Reilly Smith, beating Annunen for the fifth time in the third period. Goaltender Akira Schmid registered an assist on the play after breaking the puck out cleanly. The Golden Knights continued to pour it on as Keegan Kolesar capped the scoring surge with just under five minutes to go in the contest, stretching the lead to six. Filip Forsberg found the net in the final minute for Nashville, but Vegas skated away with the 7-2 win. Schmid earned third star honors, turning away 27-of-29 shots in the win.

TOP PREFORMERS

Shea Theodore was the first star of the evening, registering a goal and an assist in his 600th career NHL game.

Mitch Marner chipped in a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 3A).

Pavel Dorofeyev notched his team-high 20th goal of the season, and his fourth in the last four games.

Akira Schmid saved 27 of Nashville’s 29 shots, and recorded his third-career assist, claiming his 15th win of the campaign.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel stretched his point streak to eight games (5G, 10A) and has 10 points in the previous four games (3G, 7A).

Mark Stone’s third-period goal pushed his point streak to a career-best 11 games (10G, 8A)

Mitch Marner eclipsed the 50-point mark in his career with the Golden Knights, doing so in the fewest games in franchise history (47 games).

Jack Eichel (5G, 9A) and Mark Stone (6G, 8G) lead the NHL in points since Jan. 6.

Vegas has won seven straight games, the club’s longest stretch of the season.

Alexander Holtz recorded his second multi-point performance of the season (1G, 1A).

ATTENDANCE: 17,988

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights’ three-game homestand wraps up Monday as Vegas hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m. PT and looks to seal the season series with a sweep. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.