Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Kids Day on January 19

VEGAS (January 18, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 18, plans for Kids Day on Monday, January 19, at T-Mobile Arena, when the Golden Knights face the Philadelphia Flyers for an early 5 p.m. PT puck drop. This event will include various activations and activities for young VGK fans to show their team spirit. Kids Day is presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada.

A limited number of tickets remain available for the Kids Day Specialty Ticket Package. Fans can purchase tickets starting at $70 each, which includes a specialty hockey glove backpack. Tickets must be purchased through this offer to qualify for the backpack, while supplies last.

The kids’ day festivities will begin pregame on Toshiba Plaza, where young fans can enjoy a Touch a Truck experience featuring the world’s fastest ice resurfacer, a Golden Knights lowrider and a VGK truck. Additional pregame activities on the Plaza include face painting and temporary tattoos, along with Pins for Kids available at various activation stations. Inside the arena, kids can continue the fun with VGK coloring pages available throughout the concourse.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.