Overcoming the Odds: Vegas Earns Come-From-Behind Overtime Win Against Toronto

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame multiple two-goal deficits in the club’s 6-5 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas did not hold a lead in the contest until Tomas Hertl’s game-tying goal with just seven seconds remaining in the third period to send the game into overtime. Jack Eichel secured the win for the Golden Knights in the extra frame to extend Vegas’ winning streak to six. The Golden Knights had just a 3% implied probability to win before Mark Stone’s goal in the final frame to bring Vegas within one.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas -130, Toronto +110

1st | 2:05 | Toronto Maple Leafs 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 39%

Morgan Rielly put Toronto up early on a slapshot from the top of the circle with assists by William Nylander and John Tavares.

1st | 5:03 | Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 22%

Nylander tallied his second point of the night with a backhand goal to double the Maple Leafs’ lead in the opening frame.

1st | 8:12 | Toronto Maple Leafs 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 39%

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his first power-play goal of the night with help from Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner. Dorofeyev hit the one-timer to go top shelf against Joesph Woll thanks to a one-touch pass from Marner near the blueline.