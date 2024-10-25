Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2024

The Golden Knights host the Ottawa Senators on Nevada Day

VGK2425_1025-Web
By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) look to continue their win streak at home as they host the Ottawa Senators (4-2-0) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
Friday’s game is the second game of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights. Vegas will face San Jose on Saturday and Calgary on Monday.

Vegas is celebrating Nevada Day at The Fortress. Fans attending the game at T-Mobile Arena are invited to “Frost The Fortress” by wearing white to complement the team’s jerseys for this home match. The pregame open will feature some adjustments to align with the “Frost The Fortress” theme.

Specially designed white jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. The jerseys feature the state of Nevada on the front, with “Nevada Day” written in a vintage postcard font. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKNevada.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevada” to 76278.

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension on Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Knights have a 4-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHNicolas Roy – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight
Shea Theodore – Four points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight
Jack Eichel – Four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight
Mark Stone – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHTomas Hertl – Five points away from 500 career points
Bruce Cassidy – Eight wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS
Mark Stone – 12 points (3G, 9A)
Jack Eichel – 11 points (2G, 9A)
Ivan Barbashev – 9 points (5G, 4A)
Tomas Hertl – 7 points (3G,4A)
Shea Theodore – 7 points (1G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights landed a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to kick off their four-game homestand on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl led the team in scoring with four points (2G, 2A) matching a single-game career high. Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz and Ivan Barbashev also found the back of the net in the victory. Ilya Samsonov stood strong in net with 32 saves.

Tomas Hertl has a four point night (2G-2A) to lead the Golden Knights to a 6-1 victory over the LA Kings.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights went 1-0-1 against the Ottawa Senators in the 2023-24 season. In their first matchup, six different goal scorers helped power Vegas to a 6-3 victory over the Senators at T-Mobile Arena. During the second matchup between the two teams, it was a battle that ended with Ottawa winning 4-3 in a shootout at Canadian Tire Centre. William Karlsson (1G, 2A) and Mark Stone (3A) each had three points against the Senators last season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Ottawa Senators are 4-2-0 to begin their season. The Senators are back on the road after they finished off a three-game home stand. They won the first game of their road trip shutting out the Utah Hockey Club, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Delta Center. Brady Tkachuk scored for the third straight game Tuesday night. Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle are tied with each other with eight points (3G, 5A) leading the team in scoring. Drake Batherson has seven points (4G, 3A) and leads the team in goals. Ottawa finished last season with a record of 37-41-4 and 78 points. During the off-season, Ottawa signed former Golden Knight and Stanley Cup champion Michael Amadio.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Calgary Flames – 5-1-1, 11 points
Los Angeles Kings – 4-2-2, 10 points
Vegas Golden Knights – 4-2-1, 9 points
Seattle Kraken – 4-3-1, 9 points
Vancouver Canucks – 3-1-2, 8 points
Anaheim Ducks – 3-2-1, 7 points
Edmonton Oilers – 2-4-1, 5 points
San Jose Sharks – 0-6-2, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...
- Mark the 317th win in franchise history
- Give the Golden Knights an 11-1-1 all-time record against Ottawa
- Extend Vegas' home win streak to five games

KEYS TO THE GAME
Home Means Nevada: The Golden Knights look to keep their perfect record at home and to celebrate Nevada Day with a victory.

All About the Details: Head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke on how he was pleased with the improvements they made in Tuesday’s win against LA after returning from the road trip. He said he hopes to see more with the neutral zone defense and for different lines to get going as well.

