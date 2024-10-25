Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) look to continue their win streak at home as they host the Ottawa Senators (4-2-0) on Friday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Friday’s game is the second game of a four-game homestand for the Golden Knights. Vegas will face San Jose on Saturday and Calgary on Monday.

Vegas is celebrating Nevada Day at The Fortress. Fans attending the game at T-Mobile Arena are invited to “Frost The Fortress” by wearing white to complement the team’s jerseys for this home match. The pregame open will feature some adjustments to align with the “Frost The Fortress” theme.

Specially designed white jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. The jerseys feature the state of Nevada on the front, with “Nevada Day” written in a vintage postcard font. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKNevada.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevada” to 76278.

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year contract extension on Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Knights have a 4-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHNicolas Roy – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Four points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Four assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHTomas Hertl – Five points away from 500 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Eight wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 12 points (3G, 9A)

Jack Eichel – 11 points (2G, 9A)

Ivan Barbashev – 9 points (5G, 4A)

Tomas Hertl – 7 points (3G,4A)

Shea Theodore – 7 points (1G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights landed a 6-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to kick off their four-game homestand on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl led the team in scoring with four points (2G, 2A) matching a single-game career high. Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz and Ivan Barbashev also found the back of the net in the victory. Ilya Samsonov stood strong in net with 32 saves.