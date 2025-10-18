Morning Skate Report: Oct. 18, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-2) take on the Calgary Flames (1-4-0) for the second time this week on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights earned their 200th win at home since becoming a franchise with their 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Jack Eichel became the first player in the NHL this season to record double digit points. The forward sits at 11 points (5G, 6A) while also continuing a five-game point streak.

Eichel set a new franchise record for most points by a skater through the club’s first five games of a season with his 11 points (5G, 6A), a mark he previously set in the 2024-25 season (10).

Cole Reinhardt tallied his first goal with the Golden Knights and second career goal on Thursday night against the Bruins.

Following Thursday’s win in net, Akira Schmid posted the best record through the first six decisions with Vegas in franchise history (5-0-1).

VGK LOCALS MENU

The Vegas Golden Knights and Levy have introduced an all-new VGK Locals Menu that is available at all Vegas Golden Knights home games for the 25-26 season. The VGK Locals Menu now features popcorn, fountain soda, bottled water, pretzels, nachos and hot dogs for $5.50 per item.

In addition to these six items, VGK Season Ticket Members will receive 10% off all concession items, including the VGK Locals Menu. Season Ticket Members can redeem the offer by showing their STM identifier embedded in the AXS app at checkout. Further, Premium guests will enjoy a 10% discount on the Chef’s Table at Goose Island as well as the delectable dessert carts on the suite level. The full VGK Locals Menu, which launched October 8 at Opening Knight, is available at nine concession stands at T-Mobile Arena, while multiple items are available at 24 different locations throughout the building . For the exact locations visit the VGK Locals Menu homepage. Fans do not need to show ID to redeem the offer, as the menu was created FOR locals and will be shared with all fans.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – One point away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One assist away from 300 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Four games away from 800 career games

Colton Sissons – Five games away from 700 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Ivan Barbashev – Six points away from 300 career points

Pavel Dorofeyev – Eight points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 11 points (5G, 6A)

Mark Stone – 9 points (0G, 9A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 7 points (6G, 1A)

Mitch Marner – 6 points (0G, 6A)

Tomas Hertl – 4 points (2G, 2A)

Ivan Barbashev – 4 points (1G, 3A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – Mitch Marner set a new franchise record for most helpers through their first five career games with the Golden Knights (6).

9 – Mark Stone has set a new franchise record for most assists (9) through the team’s first five games to open a season.

11 – The Golden Knights have scored 11 goals in their first two home games at T-Mobile Arena.

20 – Vegas leads the NHL in goals for with 20.

22 – Jeremy Lauzon has 22 hits through the first five games, ranking seventh among all skaters throughout the NHL.

25 – Stone recorded his 25th three-point game with Vegas and is tied for most three-point games in franchise history.

27 – Jack Eichel leads the NHL in shots with 27.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins, 6-5, in their first game against an Eastern Conference team of the 2025-26 season. Tanner Jeannot scored first for the Bruins two minutes into the game before Pavel Dorofeyev responded with a goal to even the score. Nikita Zadorov put Boston back in front late in the opening frame, but Cole Reinhardt potted his second career goal to tie the game, 2-2, heading into the first intermission. Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl extended Vegas’ lead by two with back-to-back goals to open the middle frame. David Pastrnak recorded a goal on a Bruins’ power play to bring them within one, but William Karlsson scored the first shorthanded goal of the season for the Golden Knights to push the lead back to two. Two minutes into the third period, Karlsson tallied his second goal of the night, this time a power-play goal, to make the score 6-3 in favor of the Golden Knights. Mark Kastelic and Michael Eyssimont each scored for Boston, but it wasn’t enough as Vegas held on for the 6-5 victory. Akira Schmid picked up the win in net.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and the Flames first faced off this season earlier in the week on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome, with Vegas skating away in the 4-2 win. Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman scored the first two goals for Calgary to take a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Golden Knights scored four unanswered goals to come away with two points in the standings. Jack Eichel scored the lone goal of the middle frame and the game-winning goal seven minutes into the third period. Kaedan Korczak netted his first goal of the season, and Tomas Hertl potted the empty-net goal to seal the win for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Calgary heads to Vegas with a 1-4-0 record and two points while sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division. Calgary opened their season on Oct. 8 with a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers but have dropped four straight games since. The Flames are visiting the Golden Knights for their fourth away game of the season. Earlier in the week, Calgary faced Vegas on Tuesday resulting in a 4-2 loss then travelled to battle the Utah Mammoth for the second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday night where they fell 3-1. Matt Coronato (2G, 1A) and Nazem Kadri (0G, 3A) lead the Flames in scoring with three points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 3-0-2, 8 points

Seattle Kraken – 2-0-2, 6 points

Vancouver Canucks – 3-2-0, 6 points

Edmonton Oilers – 2-1-1, 5 points

Anaheim Ducks – 2-2-0, 4 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-3-1, 3 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-2-2, 2 points

Calgary Flames – 1-4-0, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 365th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 18-8-2 all-time record against the Flames

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-2-0 all-time record at home against the Flames

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep it Quick: Following Thursday’s game against the Bruins, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he was happy with the team’s quick touches that resulted in six goals, and he would like the team to continue that mindset heading into Saturday.

Drive and Hunger: The Golden Knights have yet to score first this season, however they have not lost in regulation. Zach Whitecloud said the drive and hunger to win every single night is there, even when the team is down two to three goals. The defenseman also said that confidence runs up and down the lineup, coaching staff, and general managers which breeds a winning culture in Vegas.