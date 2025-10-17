Golden Knights Outlast Bruins, 6-5, for Third Win of the Season 

The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-2) poured in six goals to take a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins (3-2-0) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Just over two minutes into the opening frame, Tanner Jeannot put the Bruins on the board with the game’s first goal. The Golden Knights answered right back as NHL leading goal scorer Pavel Dorofeyev buried a breakaway chance, picking the top corner to even the score at one. Mitch Marner and Zach Whitecloud collected assists on the play 3:35 into the first. Boston regained the lead when Jeffrey Viel found the back of the net midway through the period, but Vegas answered as Cole Reinhardt netted his first goal as a Golden Knight to tie the game up at two heading into the first intermission. Jack Eichel opened the second period by firing a wrist shot from the point that deflected past Jeremy Swayman, giving the Golden Knights their first lead of the night. Moments later, Tomas Hertl capitalized on a power play, cleaning up a rebound in front of the net to extend Vegas’ lead to two. The Bruins responded quickly on their own man advantage, as David Pastrnak converted to cut the deficit to one. Vegas struck again while shorthanded when Mark Stone led a 2-on-1 rush and rang a shot off the post, allowing William Karlsson to bury the rebound into an open net.

Early in the third period, Eichel and Marner connected with Karlsson on a power play, who put it between the pipes to extend Vegas' lead to 6-3. Mark Kastelic and Michael Eyssimont quickly scored back-to-back goals, trimming Vegas’ lead back to one goal five minutes into the final frame. The Golden Knights held off Boston's late comeback bid and secured the 6-5 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel tallied a goal and an assist, setting a franchise record 11 points (5G, 6A) through five games to start a season.

Mark Stone: Stone picked up a team-high three assists, and he leads the NHL with nine.

William Karlsson: Karlsson scored his first two goals of the season, including one on a power play and one shorthanded.

Mitch Marner: Marner had a pair of assists and notched his third multi-assist game with Vegas.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev's goal gave him at least one tally in four of the team's five games to start the season.

Cole Reinhardt: Reinhardt scored his second NHL goal and first with the Golden Knights in his 20th NHL game.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mitch Marner recorded his fifth and sixth assists, setting the franchise record for the most assists through five games as a Golden Knight.

Mark Stone recorded his 25th three-point performance as a Golden Knight, tying the lead for most in franchise history (Jonathan Marchessault). It also marked his 10th three-assist game, tying Shea Theodore for the lead in that category.

Pavel Dorofeyev’s first-period goal marked his sixth of the season, tying the NHL lead.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back in action Saturday, as the Calgary Flames travel to Vegas for an early-season rematch. They recently met on Oct. 14 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, where the Golden Knights took home a 4-2 comeback win. Puck drop against the Flames on Saturday is 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights complete their three-game home stand on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.