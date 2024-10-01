Morning Skate Report: Oct. 1, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights travel to Colorado to play the Avalanche for their fourth preseason game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. PT at Ball Arena. The game is part of the Road to Puck Drop presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 22 | Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2

Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kings 3, Golden Knights 2

Friday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | Golden Knights 5, Utah 2

Tuesday, Oct. 1 | 6:30 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche

Thursday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights held a 2-1-0 record against the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-24 season. Mark Stone and William Karlsson led Vegas on the scoresheet with four points each. Karlsson netted four goals, and Stone had two assists alongside two goals. In their final matchup of the season, the Golden Knights scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit before Tomas Hertl's overtime winner for a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stick to the Plan: Regardless of the outcome of the remainder of the preseason, the Golden Knights are locked in on evaluating their team. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Golden Knights aim to keep building their game and solidifying their structure no matter where and what team they play.

Last Call: Opening Knight is only eight days away, and the Golden Knights are closer to finalizing their roster. For the fresh faces that are still in camp, now is their time to prove themselves and earn a spot on that Opening Knight roster.