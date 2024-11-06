Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2024

The Golden Knights (8-3-1) aim to get their first win on the road against the Edmonton Oilers (6-6-1) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Wednesday’s game is Vegas' first game of the season in Canada. It's the first game of a two-game trip that will finish in Seattle on Friday night.

Brett Howden has tied his 2023-24 season record in goals (6) only 12 games into the 2024-25 season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Six wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

Noah Hanifin – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 20 points (5G, 15A)

Jack Eichel – 16 points (3G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 12 points (7G, 5A)

Tomas Hertl – 12 points (4G, 8A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 11 points (0G, 11A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights continued their undefeated streak at home with a 4-3 overtime win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Utah had a 2-0 lead for most of the first two periods until a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev started the comeback for the Golden Knights. Noah Hanifin notched his first goal of the season with a buzzer-beater at the end of the second period to tie it going into the third. Vegas took the lead in the third, but Utah tied it, sending the game into overtime, where Brett Howden got Vegas the win with a strong net-front drive.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas had a 1-1-1 record against the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023-24 season. Their first meeting on Nov. 28, 2023, at Rogers Place, was a close game, ending in a shootout loss for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill made 30 saves to end the Oilers 16-game win streak on Feb. 7, 2024, with the Golden Knights taking the 3-1 win at T-Mobile Arena. Their final matchup of the season resulted in a 5-1 loss for the Golden Knights in Edmonton, with the lone Vegas goal scored by Keegan Kolesar.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Edmonton Oilers are 6-6-1 on the season heading into Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. The Oilers have just two wins on home ice and were defeated by the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, in their last outing at Rogers Place. Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 16 points (9G, 7A), followed by Connor McDavid with 10 points (3G, 7A), and defenseman Mattias Ekholm leading the blue line with nine points (2G, 7A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Los Angeles Kings – 8-3-3, 19 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 8-3-1, 17 points

Vancouver Canucks – 6-2-3, 15 points

Calgary Flames – 7-5-1, 15 points

Edmonton Oilers – 6-6-1, 13 points

Seattle Kraken – 5-8-1, 11 points

Anaheim Ducks – 4-6-2, 10 points

San Jose Sharks – 4-8-2, 10 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 321st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-12-3 all-time record against Edmonton

- Be the first road win of the season for the Golden Knights.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Time to Translate: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy made it known that he believed the team had been doing the right things at home. If the Golden Knights take the structure and pace used in games at The Fortress to the road, they will begin to see the wins.

Work Hard, Play Hard: To maintain the pressure seen at home, Tomas Hertl said that wins on the road will come from hard work. Working hard in practice goes hand-in-hand with playing hard during a game, and getting another game in the win column.