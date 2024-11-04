Lawless: The Mailbag Runneth Over

VGK Insider takes questions from fans on X

__Column110424
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

Welcome to your friendly VGK Post Office. Consider me your Postmaster General sorting and delivering all the pertinent answers to your Golden Knights questions.

First and foremost, these mailbag articles don’t work without your participation so thanks for all the great questions. If we didn’t answer your query, please try again next time.

Vegas is out to an 8-3-1 start to lead the Pacific Division. The team is one of the best scoring outfits in the NHL and the power play is tremendous. The road record, goals-against and penalty kill could all use some improvement but head coach Bruce Cassidy can get more out of this team in those areas as the season advances.

Without further ado, here are your questions and my answers:

Road win.

Brendan is 23 and a member of one of the best teams and organizations in the NHL. Every player runs his own race.

Montreal. It has it all.

Deadline is March 7. Lots can happen between now and then. And Vegas has lots of assets.

Number of games is the biggest factor. VGK need to play more on the road and define a style.

Those decisions are above my pay grade. Way above. But I will say this, a player should stay at a level until he dominates and then move on to the next.

March is a long way from now so hard to answer your question. What I can say is this: VGK hockey ops have a tremendous track record when it comes to finding ways to make the team and organization better.

Tough to answer. So much depends on budget. Highland Park 18 is my favorite if someone else is buying.

Has to be Tanner Pearson. Came in on a tryout and has been a nice match with whoever he has played alongside.

Yes. Why? Vegas Born and great management on and off the ice. From Bill Foley to George McPhee, Kelly McCrimmon, Kerry Bubolz, Todd Pollock and Eric Tosi.

I think the road record, pk and goals against numbers all improve. This is a strong team. In net, on D and up the middle. Wingers have proven better than expected. VGK are a contender. Simple as that.

He certainly is. Every team in the league would love to have him. 30-30 guy who checks all night. Not many like him in the NHL.

Tough one. I'm going to give Ben Hutton some love. Every team in the NHL would love to have a 7th D as effective as Ben.

The answer to this is unfortunate but true. The aftermath of October 1 and the home opener on October 10th. Deryk's speech. Everything was different after that. Vegas and its hockey team were forever entwined.

Well, he made the decision to leave. Vegas didn't 'let him go.’ That being said, we all have players we love and Marchie was very lovable. But so are the 20 players in a VGK uniform right now. Tell your wife to give this team a chance. I think she'll find someone to love.

Dead heat. Both are fantastic players on fair deals.

Related Content

Lawless: Dorofeyev No Longer a Sleeper Fantasy Pickup

Howden Scores Overtime Winner as Golden Knights Defeat Utah Hockey Club, 4-3

UTA at VGK | Recap

News Feed

Lawless: Dorofeyev No Longer a Sleeper Fantasy Pickup

Howden Scores Overtime Winner as Golden Knights Defeat Utah Hockey Club, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2024

Golden Knights Doubled Up by Kings in 6-3 Loss

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2024

Lawless: Perfect Hair, Perfect Player?

Hill's 16-Save Shutout Leads Golden Knights to 5-0 Win vs. Flames

Stone Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 28, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 26, 2024

Golden Knights Come Back to Defeat Senators, 6-4

Lawless: Behind the Jersey Numbers

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2024

Keeping Hockey in the Desert: VGK Heads to Arizona 

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Shea Theodore to Seven-Year Contract Extension

Hertl's Four-Point Night Lifts Golden Knights to 6-1 Win Over Kings

Lawless: Dorofeyev Right at Home with Golden Knights

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 22, 2024