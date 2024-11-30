Morning Skate Report: Nov. 30, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) finish off their back-to-back home games as they host the Utah Hockey Club (9-10-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

William Karlsson appeared in his 700th career game on Friday night against Winnipeg, spending 517 of them with Vegas.

In Friday's victory, Barbashev netted two goals, extending his point streak to five games.

Jack Eichel recorded two points on Friday night, moving into seventh place for the most points in Golden Knights history (195).

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER KNIGHT

Saturday’s game will honor cancer fighters and survivors, including guests from Optum Care Cancer Center, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation. Fans can fill out "I Fight For" signs in Sections 9 and 10 and create cards to donate to patients at Optum or CCCN.

Additional Hockey Fights Cancer items such as t-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, hats and beanies are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A hat specially designed by a Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patient, in partnership with Naqvi Injury Law, is available at The Arsenal with proceeds benefitting the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and in-arena retail locations feature jerseys and hats.

All dasherboard ads will be in lavender Saturday in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Specialty designed Golden Knights Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting two local organizations: Cure 4 The Kids and its “End of Treatment Bell” and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.givesmart.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Sunday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two games away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel - Five points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Noah Hanifin – Two points away from 300 career points

Keegan Kolesar – Two games away from 300 career games

Bruce Cassidy – Three games away from 700 career games coached

Tanner Pearson – Five points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 36 points (8G, 28A)

Ivan Barbashev – 27 points (12G, 15A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 18 points (8G, 10A)

Shea Theodore – 18 points (1G, 17A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 17 points (12G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 15 points (2G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights won, 4-3, against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night after returning home from their longest road trip of the season. Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev each scored a pair of goals in the victory over Winnipeg. Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each assisted on both of Barbashev's goals. Howden hit the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career with his late go-ahead goal. Vegas has scored in the final five minutes of regulation to take a lead four times this season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have remained undefeated against the Utah Hockey Club, holding a perfect 2-0-0 record in their matchups. In their first meeting on Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas earned a 4-3 overtime victory. Noah Hanifin led the charge, registering his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and two assists. Pavel Dorofeyev, William Karlsson, and Brett Howden also found the back of the net, securing the Golden Knights’ first overtime win of the year. Tomas Hertl marked a milestone by notching his 500th career point with an assist on Dorofeyev’s goal. The Golden Knights capped off their Father’s Trip with a 4-2 victory in the second meeting between the teams on November 15 at Delta Center. Hertl and Karlsson each scored twice, guiding Vegas to another commanding win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Utah Hockey Club sits in sixth place in the Central Division with 22 points and a record of 9-10-4 heading into Saturday. Most recently, after returning home from a four-game road trip, Utah lost, 4-3, in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers. As they head into Saturday's matchup, it will mark just the team's second back-to-back of the season. In their first back-to-back, they split the results, winning the first game and losing the second. Clayton Keller (6G, 14A) and Dylan Guenther (10G, 10A) both lead the team with 20 points, followed by Logan Cooley with 18 points (5G, 13A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 15-6-3, 33 points

Los Angeles Kings – 13-8-3, 29 points

Calgary Flames – 12-8-4, 28 points

Vancouver Canucks – 12-7-3, 27 points

Edmonton Oilers – 12-9-2, 26 points

Seattle Kraken – 11-12-1, 23 points

Anaheim Ducks – 9-10-3, 21 points

San Jose Sharks – 8-13-5, 21 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 328th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 3-0-0 all-time record against Utah

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-2-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Dialed In: After Friday night’s win, Ivan Barbashev emphasized that the team was fully prepared from the opening puck drop and maintained their focus throughout the entire game. Unlike in previous matchups, this one felt like a complete performance. If the team can consistently execute for all sixty minutes, they’ll be well-positioned to keep the wins coming.

Buzzing Around: Head coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the team returned from the road trip with a renewed sense of purpose, with contributions coming from across the lineup. Energized by their return home to family and familiar surroundings, the team’s focus now is on maintaining that energy. For a successful back-to-back, Cassidy stressed the importance of keeping that liveliness and staying on task.