Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on November 30

Annual event will feature special guests who are fighting or who have overcome cancer

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (November 25, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 25, plans for their Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Saturday, November 30 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on Utah at 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Optum Care Cancer Center.

Saturday’s game will feature special guests who are fighting or who have overcome cancer being recognized throughout the game, including representatives from Optum Care Cancer Center, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada (CCCN), Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation. Fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to fill out “I Fight For” signs to honor those in their lives who have been impacted by cancer. Fans can also fill out cards that they can keep or donate to patients at Optum or CCCN.

Specialty designed Golden Knights Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting two local organizations: Cure 4 The Kids and its “End of Treatment Bell” and Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.givesmart.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Sunday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person.

Additional Hockey Fights Cancer items such as t-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, hats and beanies are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. A hat specially designed by a Cure 4 The Kids Foundation patient, in partnership with Naqvi Injury Law, is available at The Arsenal with proceeds benefitting the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and in-arena retail locations feature jerseys and hats.

All dasherboard ads will be in lavender Saturday in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Saturday’s game, including a Hockey Fights Cancer ticket package that includes a limited edition VGK-branded knit blanket that measures 50”x60”. A portion of the proceeds from the package will be donated to Kay’s Power Play Fund, which is named for defenseman Shea Theodore’s grandmother and provides Nevadans with access to free screening and diagnostic services through the Dignity Health RED Rose Program.

For more information or to support the groups featured here, visit:
Optum Care Cancer Center: https://www.optum.com/en/care/locations/nevada/optum-nevada/optum-care-cancer-center.html
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada: https://cccnevada.com/
Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation: https://www.zbfnv.org/
Cure 4 The Kids Foundation: https://cure4thekids.org/
Kay’s Power Play Fund: https://cccnevada.com/kays-power-play/

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

