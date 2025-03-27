Vegas Golden Knights Sign Goaltender Cameron Whitehead to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

2022 4th round pick signs with VGK after two seasons at Northeastern

VGK2425_Signed-Whitehead-Web
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (March 27, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 27, that the team has signed goaltender Cameron Whitehead to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Whitehead, 21, finished his second season playing at Northeastern University and appeared in 35 of the Huskies’ 37 games with a .911 save percentage and a 2.74 goals-against average. Whitehead led Northeastern to the 2025 Hockey East Semifinal, defeating the number one seed, Boston College, before falling to the University of Maine. In his freshman season a year ago, Whitehead added his name to the program’s record books, earning the fifth most shutouts (4 SO), eighth-most wins (17), and ninth-best save percentage (.917) in a single season. The goaltender appeared in a total of 70 NCAA games with the Huskies across two seasons, earning a .914 save percentage and 2.68 GAA with five shutouts.

Prior to his time at Northeastern, Whitehead played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, earning a 41-23-6 record in 74 games and six shutouts to go with a .899 save percentage and 2.98 GAA. The native of Orleans, Ontario was drafted by the Golden Knights in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and has participated in the team’s last three development camps.

Cameron Whitehead, Goaltender
Birthplace: Orleans, ON
Height: 6-3
Weight: 189 lbs.
Age: 21
Catches: Left
Notes:
-Played two seasons of NCAA hockey at Northeastern University
-Appeared in 35 of the Huskies’ 37 games this season and earned a 13-17-3 record, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA
-Competed in 70 career games with Northeastern, earning a .914 save percentage, 2.68 GAA and five shutouts
-Earned four shutouts in his first season as a Husky, tying the program record for most shutouts by a freshman in a single season
-Recorded 54 saves and a .915 save percentage to help Northeastern claim the 2024 Beanpot title
-Played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, earning a 41-23-6 record in 74 games and six shutouts to go with a .899 save percentage and 2.98 GAA
-Drafted by the Golden Knights in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

