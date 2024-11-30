Howden, Barbashev Each Score Twice to Give Vegas 4-3 Win Over Winnipeg

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) won their first home game after a five-game road trip, 4-3, against the Winnipeg Jets (18-6-0) on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Winnipeg Jets hit the back of the net first, taking a 1-0 lead 6:57 seconds into the first period. With 1:47 to go in the period, Brett Howden buried it on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1 before Ivan Barbashev gave Vegas the 2-1 lead with 16 seconds to go in the period. The second period was scoreless until the Jets tied the game with 5:32 left. The third period saw Barbashev tally his second goal of the night at 4:43, with the Jets tying the game again just 4:12 later. The Golden Knights took back the lead and secured the 4-3 win with 4:05 left in regulation on Howden’s second goal of the game.