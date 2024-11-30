Howden, Barbashev Each Score Twice to Give Vegas 4-3 Win Over Winnipeg

Brett Howden set a new career-high in goals (10) in the Vegas win

By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-6-3) won their first home game after a five-game road trip, 4-3, against the Winnipeg Jets (18-6-0) on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Winnipeg Jets hit the back of the net first, taking a 1-0 lead 6:57 seconds into the first period. With 1:47 to go in the period, Brett Howden buried it on a breakaway to tie the game at 1-1 before Ivan Barbashev gave Vegas the 2-1 lead with 16 seconds to go in the period. The second period was scoreless until the Jets tied the game with 5:32 left. The third period saw Barbashev tally his second goal of the night at 4:43, with the Jets tying the game again just 4:12 later. The Golden Knights took back the lead and secured the 4-3 win with 4:05 left in regulation on Howden’s second goal of the game.

TOP PERFORMERS
Brett Howden – Howden had two points on the night (2G), including the game-winning goal.

Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev scored two goals, extending his point streak to five games.

*Jack Eichel* – Eichel assisted on both the Barbashev goals, increasing his points on the season to 36 (8G, 28A).

Pavel Dorofeyev – With assists on both Barbashev goals, Dorofeyev now has a three-game point streak.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
With two points on the night, Eichel secured the spot for the seventh-most points in Golden Knights history (195).

Eichel has recorded an assist on eight of Barbashev’s 12 goals this season.

With Howden’s game-winner in the final four minutes of the game, Vegas has scored four go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of regulation this season, and no other team has more than two.

Howden scored two goals, tying and then surpassing his career-high of nine goals (set in 2019-20).

ATTENDANCE: 18,044

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the second game of a weekend back-to-back for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, where they face off against the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

