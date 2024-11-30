Howden, Barbashev Each Score Twice to Give Vegas 4-3 Win Over Winnipeg

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Howden – Howden had two points on the night (2G), including the game-winning goal.

Ivan Barbashev – Barbashev scored two goals, extending his point streak to five games.

*Jack Eichel* – Eichel assisted on both the Barbashev goals, increasing his points on the season to 36 (8G, 28A).

Pavel Dorofeyev – With assists on both Barbashev goals, Dorofeyev now has a three-game point streak.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With two points on the night, Eichel secured the spot for the seventh-most points in Golden Knights history (195).

Eichel has recorded an assist on eight of Barbashev’s 12 goals this season.

With Howden’s game-winner in the final four minutes of the game, Vegas has scored four go-ahead goals in the final five minutes of regulation this season, and no other team has more than two.

Howden scored two goals, tying and then surpassing his career-high of nine goals (set in 2019-20).

ATTENDANCE: 18,044

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to play the second game of a weekend back-to-back for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, where they face off against the Utah Hockey Club at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.