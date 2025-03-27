Women's History Month: VGK Foundation

The Las Vegas community is one of the most important priorities to the Vegas Golden Knights organization. Through philanthropic initiatives and community relations, Kim Frank, Mia Greenlee, and Allie Emery make up the Vegas Golden Knights to ensure the Golden Knights continue to make a positive impact in the community through strength and inspiration.

When tragedy struck the Las Vegas valley in October 2017, the Golden Knights just wrapped up their final preseason game. The city knew the Golden Knights as its first professional team, but what the players and the VGK Foundation accomplished in the days following October 1captured the heart and soul of the city altogether.

Chief Community Officer and President of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Player Programming, Kim Frank, was vital in getting players out in the community following October 1. The tragedy was the beginning of a strong relationship between the Golden Knights and the Vegas community. She also outputs her passion through other initiatives such as holding the title of President of the Folded Flag Foundation, working with America’s VetDogs with Maverick, and guiding players through their individual philanthropic endeavors.

“I’ve been really lucky to have support from Bill Foley, George McPhee, and Kelly McCrimmon. They’ve allowed me to put my ideas down, and they’ve backed and trusted me. I will never let them down,” Frank said. “I’m here to make sure we are showing what Bill came here to do in the community and show the spotlight of the players. They love the community.”

Frank came to the Golden Knights after working with the Washington Capitals for almost 10 years. Working in sports her entire career, she demonstrates exactly what it means to be a strong woman in sports. Frank has witnessed firsthand the changes women in sports have gone through and encourages other women to learn from her experiences.

“What I want people to learn is it’s okay to stumble, but don’t take it so seriously. Working hard and being real is where you accomplish the best,” said Frank. “I want people to learn that working hard and having fun while you’re working makes it so much better and more rewarding.”

The Golden Knights impact on the community wouldn’t have the same magnitude without Frank’s essence and grit. The players hold a special place in the fans’ hearts for everything they do for the community. Uniting a city and a team is no easy feat, but Frank has made it look effortless.

“The accomplishment to see not just the brand when you’re going wherever or someone in another state, but I think it’s also that their reputation is how awesome they are in the community,” said Frank.

Mia Greenlee, Senior Director of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Community Impact, has joined Frank since 2018-19. On the foundation side, she ensures the foundation directly supports requests from nonprofit organizations through grants, programs, or initiatives. On the community relations side, she works through hands-on experiences such as playground builds and reading weeks. Greenlee feels honored to hold the position she has, as the community where she grew up is very important to her.

“I am very lucky to work for such an incredible person. I probably work for the most inspiring woman in this office, which inspires me,” Greenlee said about Frank. “Kim has been one of the biggest mentors in my life. I’ve been fortunate to learn from her and do so many amazing things that I never thought that I would do not only in sports, but generally in life, which has been super awesome.”

Since 2018, the duo has worked harmoniously to continue the relationship between fans and the organization. One of the biggest events of the year the Foundation works on is the Golden Knight Gala. The money raised at that annual event goes right back into the Las Vegas community.

“Being able to put on such incredible events that people are able to come to and enjoy the team but also raise over a million dollars each time to then bring that money back into the community. It’s one of my favorite things that we do,” the Vegas native Greenlee said. “I feel a very big need to want to give back to the community here, and this is a really cool outlet for me to be able to do that.”

Similarly to Greenlee, Allie Emery grew up in Las Vegas as well. Emery serves as the Community Relations and Foundation Coordinator in the organization. She coordinates and plans various initiatives such as jersey auctions, golf tournaments, and gala events to name a few. She was also instrumental in working alongside America’s VetDogs and Maverick. For Emery, working in sports and with the community is something she holds close to her heart.

“It’s pretty important to myself working in sports after being in sports my entire life. It shows a lot of growth within our organization and within our society that we have so many women here in top roles,” Emery said. “It’s definitely something to look up to. I’m grateful to be a part of something like this and to be able to learn and grow from others.”

Emery rounds out the department with her contagious energy within the office. She started as a marketing intern with the Henderson Silver Knights before integrating with Frank and Greenlee as a community relations intern in 2022. Her internship turned into a full-time position, and she has been excelling within the community ever since.

“Kim and Mia continue to inspire me. They’re incredible women to look up to. They have gone so far in their careers and it’s something to strive for. I learn something from them every day, and I am grateful for both of them. I wouldn’t be where I am without those two,” Emery said. “I stay motivated because our team environment is so fun to be around. Kim and Mia make it easy to work for and with. The motivation is just constantly there because I’m always having a good time.”

Without these three women, the Vegas Golden Knights would not have the impact within the community that they do today. The trio exemplifies what it means to be champions off the ice through their acts of kindness and courageousness. Because of Frank, Greenlee, and Emery, the Vegas Golden Knights continue to be the force that makes the Las Vegas community better overall.