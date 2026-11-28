The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-5) play their second game of a back-to-back on Saturday afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens (14-8-4) at 1 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Tomas Hertl skated in his 900th career game on Friday in San Jose against his former team.

Jack Eichel recorded power-play goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his Golden Knights career.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the season, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout Season X.

KIDS DAY

The Golden Knights will host Kids Day on Saturday during their matinee game that starts at 1 p.m. PT. Kids Day is presented by Fletcher Jones Nevada.

Outside on Paramount+ Plaza before puck drop, the team will host activations for kids and families. The first 200 kids ages 14 and under to sign up for the new VGK Gen K Kids Club will receive a free autograph booklet. The first 100 kids will get a free stuffed bear from Kaia’s Plush Factory, and face painting will be available for all fans to participate.

Specialty Kids Day items and merchandise will be available for purchase inside The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – Six games away from 700 career games

Mark Stone – Seven games away from 800 career games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Four games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Jeremy Lauzon – Five games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Seven points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 34 points (12G, 22A)

Mitch Marner – 30 points (4G, 26A)

Mark Stone – 23 points (11G, 12A)

Tomas Hertl – 21 points (10G, 11A)

Trevor Connelly – 19 points (9G, 10A)

BY THE NUMBERS

29.5 – The Golden Knights average 29.5 shots on goal per game, ranking the club fourth in the NHL.

101.74 – Dylan Coghlan recorded a shot on Friday that was clocked at 101.74 mph, the second-hardest shot speed in the NHL this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas fell 4-1 to San Jose on Friday for the team’s first-ever regulation loss at SAP Center. Jack Eichel tallied the lone goal for the Golden Knights on the power play with assists from Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl. Despite the loss, Carter Hart saved 29 of the 32 shots faced for a .906 save percentage. Michael Misa, Adam Gaudette, Zack Ostapchuk, and Macklin Celebrini tallied the four goals for the Sharks.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights lost both games against the Canadiens in the 2025-26 season. The teams met for the first time, exactly one year ago, on Nov. 28, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena where Montreal skated to a 4-1 victory. Mark Stone scored the lone Vegas goal in the loss. On Jan. 27, the Golden Knights earned a point, falling 3-2 in overtime at Bell Centre. A late goal from Vegas with three minutes remaining in the third period tied the game at two to force an extra period where Jake Evans scored the winner for the Canadiens.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Montreal Canadiens own a 14-8-4 record for 32 points and rank fourth in the Atlantic Division. Saturday’s matchup is the second game of a three-game road trip for the Canadiens, with the first game coming as a 6-0 shutout loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Montreal enters Saturday on a three-game losing streak. Defenseman Lane Hutson leads the Canadiens with 24 points (5G, 19A), followed by Cole Caufield (12G, 8A) and Nick Suzuki (9G, 11A) with 20 points each. Rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler leads the league with the most saves in a game with 46 and has 10 wins on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.54 GAA.

The Canadiens recently acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 22. Detroit received Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, the rights to prospect Michael Hage, and four draft picks. Larkin has played two games with Montreal, tallying one assist and a -2 rating.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 17-7-4, 38 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 15-7-5, 35 points

San Jose Sharks, 12-14-2, 26 points

Seattle Kraken, 12-10-1, 25 points

Anaheim Ducks, 12-14-1, 25 points

Calgary Flames, 11-14-2, 24 points

Los Angeles Kings, 9-12-2, 20 points

Vancouver Canucks, 6-21-1, 13 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 417th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-4-4 all-time record against the Canadiens

- Give the Golden Knights a 5-2-2 all-time record against the Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Reset and Respond: Following Friday’s loss to the Sharks, the Golden Knights have an opportunity to bounce back immediately against the Canadiens on Saturday. Vegas will need to reestablish their defensive identity by winning puck battles and limiting second-chance opportunities. The Golden Knights must control the pace and respond with a complete 60-minute effort.

Special Teams: The Golden Knights must take advantage of a struggling Canadiens team who is looking to rebound from their own struggles. One way Vegas can do that is through their power play, which ranks fourth in the NHL, against Montreal’s penalty kill that ranks 16th. The Golden Knights have four straight games with a power-play goal and can extend that streak to five by generating traffic in front of the net and putting pressure on the Canadiens’ defense.