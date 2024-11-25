Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-2) aim to achieve their longest road game win streak this season as they face the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-2) on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at Wells Fargo Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

This is the first meeting of the season between Vegas and Philadelphia.

In Saturday’s victory, Vegas had eleven different skaters score at least one point, tying a franchise record. Only twice before was this achieved, 4/5/2021 at STL and 12/3/2021 at ARI.

Jack Eichel tallied three points (1G, 2A) on Saturday night to bring his season total to 32 points, making him the fastest player in Golden Knights history to do so in just 21 games. He surpassed the previous record of 24 games set by captain Mark Stone during the 2020-21 season.

Eichel is tied for fourth in the league with points and is second with 25 assists.

The Golden Knights scored five goals in 12 minutes and 23 seconds on Saturday night, marking the second-fastest five goals in franchise history.

Cal Burke netted his first NHL goal in Saturday's win.

Shea Theodore posted his fifth multi-point night (2A) in Saturday's night win.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – Two games away from 700 career games

Noah Hanifin – Three points away from 300 career points

Keegan Kolesar – Five games away from 300 career games

Tanner Pearson – Six points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 32 points (7G, 25A)

Ivan Barbashev – 22 points (9G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Shea Theodore – 16 points (1G, 15A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 14 points (2G, 12A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 13 points (10G, 3A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights powered past the Montreal Canadiens, 6-2, on Saturday night at Centre Bell with goals from five different players in the second period. After a scoreless first frame, Tomas Hertl opened the scoring to give Vegas a 1-0 advantage. Cal Burke, Ivan Barbashev, Tanner Pearson, and Keegan Kolesar all added goals in the middle frame to extend the lead. In the third period, Emil Heineman and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, narrowing the gap to 5-2. Jack Eichel responded with a late goal to the win for Vegas at 6-2.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 1-0-1 record against the Flyers during the 2023-24 season. Vegas picked up a 3-2 win against the Flyers in their first meeting on Oct. 24, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev and Shea Theodore each tallied a goal in the win. Jack Eichel led the team with two assists. William Karlsson, Kaedan Korczak, and Brayden McNabb each tallied an assist of their own. In the second and final matchup, Philadelphia scored in the first minute of overtime for the 4-3 win over Vegas on Nov. 18, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center. Karlsson scored a goal in the outing, Shea Theodore recorded a multi-point night, with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone each collecting an assist.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Philadelphia Flyers sit in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a 9-10-2 record and 20 points. Philadelphia hosts Vegas for the first and only time this season to conclude their five-game homestand. Most recently, the Flyers secured a multi-goal comeback to overcome the Chicago Blackhawks for a 3-2 overtime win at Wells Fargo Center. Travis Konecny leads the team with 25 points (11G, 14A) followed by 19-year-old Matvei Michkov who owns 16 points (7G, 9A). Michkov leads all rookies in the league in scoring.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 13-6-2, 28 points

Calgary Flames – 12-6-3, 27 points

Los Angeles Kings – 11-7-3, 25 points

Edmonton Oilers – 11-9-2, 24 points

Vancouver Canucks – 10-6-3, 23 points

Seattle Kraken – 10-10-1, 21 points

Anaheim Ducks – 8-8-3, 19 points

San Jose Sharks – 6-12-5, 17 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD..

- Mark the 326th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 7-5-1 all-time record against Philadelphia

KEYS TO THE GAME

Keep That Spark Alive: The Golden Knights surged offensively in their dominant win over Montreal, with players up and down the lineup contributing points. After Saturday’s game, Kolesar emphasized the significance of any player who scores. As the team turns the corner towards the end of their road trip, keeping that momentum alive will be key to capturing another win.

Staying Locked In: In his postgame press conference on Saturday, head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed how the team managed to take control and finish strong. He also emphasized the importance of staying alert when the opposing team tries to make a comeback. For the Golden Knights, maintaining that focus and readiness is key to extending their road win streak.