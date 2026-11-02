Golden Knights, NHL & Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms

The Vegas Golden Knights, NHL and Fanatics unveiled today the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Vegas. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the uniform for the Golden Knights was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

Vegas will wear their hometown remix uniforms five times during the 2026-27 regular season, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 15, when they host the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop in the game between the Golden Knights and Canucks is set for 6 p.m. PT with tickets available here.

The Golden Knights will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Monday, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Monday, March 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights opened their official team store, The Arsenal at City National Arena, at 7 a.m. PT on Monday morning for a three-hour shopping window exclusive for Season Ticket Members. These fans will have the opportunity to be the first to acquire the team’s new jerseys before The Arsenal opens to the public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. The store will have a limited supply of both adult and youth sizes of the Hometown Remix jersey.

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will also have a limited supply of Hometown Remix jerseys and opens at 8 a.m. PT on Monday. In addition to The Arsenal and The Armory, fans can shop online for the team’s all-new uniforms at VegasTeamStore.com.