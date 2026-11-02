Golden Knights, NHL & Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms

Jerseys, apparel and headwear are now available at The Arsenal, The Armory, VegasTeamStore.com, NHLShop.com & Fanatics

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By Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights, NHL and Fanatics unveiled today the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Vegas. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the uniform for the Golden Knights was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

Vegas will wear their hometown remix uniforms five times during the 2026-27 regular season, beginning on Sunday, Nov. 15, when they host the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop in the game between the Golden Knights and Canucks is set for 6 p.m. PT with tickets available here.

The Golden Knights will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

  • Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Vancouver Canucks
  • Monday, Dec. 21 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
  • Thursday, Jan. 28 vs. Buffalo Sabres
  • Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Monday, March 15 vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights opened their official team store, The Arsenal at City National Arena, at 7 a.m. PT on Monday morning for a three-hour shopping window exclusive for Season Ticket Members. These fans will have the opportunity to be the first to acquire the team’s new jerseys before The Arsenal opens to the public beginning at 10 a.m. PT on Monday. The store will have a limited supply of both adult and youth sizes of the Hometown Remix jersey.

The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will also have a limited supply of Hometown Remix jerseys and opens at 8 a.m. PT on Monday. In addition to The Arsenal and The Armory, fans can shop online for the team’s all-new uniforms at VegasTeamStore.com.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Double down, Vegas. It’s time to play big with the most luxe Hometown Remix jersey. Nothing says casino culture quite like this. The crest is a high-rolling, elevated take on the Golden Knights mark you know and love. The shoulder yoke carries a jade‑green texture inspired by casino felt, with hearts, clubs, spades, and diamonds worked into the pattern for an unmistakably Vegas vibe.

Sleeves incorporate a roulette pattern, a debossed Vegas wordmark, and gold striping for extra bling. Numbers use a custom typeface inspired by playing cards. And on the hem, there’s a reminder of just how long we’ve been playing hard: since 2017. Together, it’s a jersey that’s clean, sharp, and built for the bright‑light energy of Vegas hockey. Vegas, it’s time to go all in.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on FacebookXInstagram and TikTok.

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