Traditionally Untraditional: Vegas Launches Hometown Remix Jersey

The team wanted something that took risks, similarly to how Bill Foley did when investing in the team.

“Vegas isn’t one note. It’s bold, loud, gritty, glamorous, entertaining, resilient, and constantly reinventing itself,” Kegley said.

The jersey features a number of tie-ins to some of the most iconic parts of the city of Las Vegas. The sleeves and the hem at the bottom feature roulette wheel striping, the gloves have alternating black and red fingers, and a new Season X patch was unveiled as an ode to the locals. Kegley said the intent was to make something for the “city that made us”. A new color has also debuted with the design: green.

“When you talk about the fabric of the city as part of the larger Hometown Remix campaign, what better fabric to encapsulate than the green felt of the casino tables?” Kegley said.

While the intention is to pay homage to the casino tables, one cannot help but think there’s a double-meaning to the “greenness” of the team in the league.

“That was a little bit of a happy accident, not something that popped into our head,” Mueller said. “We have accomplished so much in such a short period of time, we kind of forget sometimes how young we are as an organization.”

Mueller believes the Hometown Remix idea in general allows teams to take chances, think outside the box, and gives everyone an opportunity to embrace what makes their city special while showcasing that to the rest of the league. The entire collection is meant to show how the teams are woven into the cities they represent.

Vegas locals take a lot of pride in their city and the team, and it was important that that pride was reflected in the jersey. On the sleeves, debossed into the green bands, is the word ‘Vegas’ like a badge of honor. Time, care, and love went into every aspect of this launch.

“We’re proud to be able to represent everything that encapsulates this amazing city and community,” Kegley said.

Vegas is one of the most unique cities in the world, and the Golden Knights have had a journey here that cannot be replicated in any other place, starting a tradition of being untraditional.

“For 10 years we’ve challenged convention and built something people said couldn’t exist,” Kegley said.