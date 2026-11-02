Traditionally Untraditional: Vegas Launches Hometown Remix Jersey

It’s been 10 seasons since the Golden Knights skated onto the ice for the first time in Las Vegas. It was a team of misfits, playing a sport that no one thought would take off in a desert city. The entire idea was a major gamble.
Now the team boasts three Stanley Cup Final appearances (including the inaugural season), one championship, and some of the most passionate fans in the league. Safe to say the gamble has paid off.
“This team and this city have always found a way to defy the odds,” said Golden Knights Chief Digital Officer Scott Kegley.
On Monday morning, the NHL and Fanatics launched Hometown Remix uniforms across all 32 teams. The Golden Knights, in collaboration with Fanatics, created a special edition design that celebrates what it means to be Vegas, with attention paid to the fans, fabrics and overall culture of the city.
Golden Knights Creative Director Troy Mueller has seen the jersey take shape over the last two years. The team was given four different options to choose from that all tied into Las Vegas, and one stood out as a no-brainer.
“We thought this one, with some adjustments, was a fun representation, while also having a sleek overall uniform design,” Mueller said.