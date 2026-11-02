Morning Skate Report, Nov. 2, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) begin a four-game East Coast road trip against the Boston Bruins (10-4-1) at TD Garden on Monday at 4 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Mitch Marner currently holds a nine-game point streak, tying him for second in the league

Mark Stone is five points away from becoming the Golden Knights franchise scoring leader

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One point away from 200 NHL points

Jeremy Lauzon – One game away from 400 NHL games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Four games away from 600 VGK games

Mitch Marner – Five points away from 100 VGK points

Mitch Marner – Six games away from 100 VGK games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 20 points (7G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 17 points (9G, 8A)

Mitch Marner – 15 points (2G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 11 points (2G, 9A)

Trevor Connelly – 9 points (4G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

17 – The Golden Knights are tied for second in the NHL in first-period goals with 17

437 – Vegas ranks sixth overall and third in the Western Conference with 437 shots on goal

900 – Brayden McNabb played in his 900th NHL game on Friday vs. New Jersey

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights were defeated by the New Jersey Devils, 5-2, in a matinee game for Nevada Day. The scoring started with Luke Hughes just over five minutes in, but Mark Stone capitalized on a power-play opportunity 10 minutes later to even the score. Ivan Barbashev netted a second goal for the Golden Knights, giving them a 2-1 lead. Arseny Gritsyuk was able to sneak one more goal in for New Jersey in the first, bringing the score to an even 2-2. The second period saw two more goals from the Devils, one from Jack Hughes this time and a second for Gritsyuk. In the final period, Jack Hughes took advantage of an empty net to bring the final score to 5-2.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Bruins met twice last season with split results. Oct. 16, 2025 proved victorious for Vegas as they defeated Boston 6-5 at home. William Karlsson posted two goals – one short-handed and one on the power play – while Mitch Marner (2A), Jack Eichel (1G, 1A), and Mark Stone (3A) all recorded multi-point nights. Facing off again on Jan. 22, this time at TD Garden, the Golden Knights fell 4-3. Eichel recorded a multi-point night in his hometown with one goal and one assist.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Boston Bruins are 15 games into their season so far and hold a 10-4-1 overall record, putting them first in the Atlantic Division, and fourth overall in the league. They are coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Halloween, after losing two in a row on the road. David Pastrnak leads the team in points with 19 (8G, 11A), then Elias Lindholm with 12 points (5G, 7A), while James Hagens (5G, 6A) and JJ Peterka (4G, 7A) are tied for third with 11 points. Michael DiPietro (.929) and Jeremy Swayman (.912) are both among the league leaders in save percentage.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 11-2-2, 24 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 9-5-1, 19 points

Seattle Kraken, 8-5-1, 17 points

San Jose Sharks, 7-7-1, 15 points

Anaheim Ducks, 6-7-1, 12 points

Calgary Flames, 6-8-0, 12 points

Los Angeles Kings, 4-7-2, 10 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-12-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 411th win for the Golden Knights in franchise history

- Improve the team's all-time record against Boston to 8-8-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Checking Is A Mindset: “It’s a mindset to check, and a commitment to close,” said Head Coach Ryan Craig on Saturday. Keeping both the mental game and physical approach in sync with one another is the structure in which the team builds upon to help each other close in the game.

Going For Goal-d: A plateau can be detrimental to team success, but remembering the goal might be what’s needed to shake them out of it. Marc Gatcomb said Saturday that a positive mindset and good energy each day are the catalysts for improvement.