Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-4) close out the season series against the Florida Panthers (7-7-1) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Ivan Barbashev is expected to play in his 600th career game tonight.

Brayden McNabb holds the league's top spot in blocked shots with 47.

Jack Eichel recorded an assist in Saturday’s contest with the Anaheim Ducks, which marks his sixth consecutive game with a point against Anaheim.

Kaedan Korczak netted his second game-tying goal of the season on Saturday against the Ducks.

MILITARY APPRECIATION KNIGHT

Military Appreciation Knight is presented by True Vet Solutions.

Signed military appreciation jerseys will be available for auction on Monday at 5:45 p.m. PT and will conclude at 9 p.m. PT. Fans who attend Monday’s game can visit outside of Section 11 and 12 to see the specialty jerseys in person and fill out “I Salute” posters. Fans can participate in the auction by visiting VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or by texting “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The VGK Foundation will donate proceeds to The Folded Flag Foundation.

Specialty Military Appreciation Knight gear will be available at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – One point away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Two games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Tomas Hertl – Seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – One game away from 600 career games

Pavel Dorofeyev – Four points away from 100 career points

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 22 points (8G, 14A)

Mitch Marner – 18 points (4G, 14A)

Ivan Barbashev – 15 points (6G, 9A)

Mark Stone – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 11 points (10G, 1A)

Tomas Hertl – 11 points (5G, 6A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Ivan Barbashev is on a three-game point streak with five points (3G, 2A) through the last three matchups.

6 – Pavel Dorofeyev is tied with Sidney Crosby and Leon Draisaitl for the second most power-play goals in the NHL with six.

55.4 – The Vegas Golden Knights sit second in the league with a 55.4% face-off win percentage.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-3, in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. Brett Howden scored the first goal of the game six minutes into the opening frame to give Vegas an early lead. Frank Vatrano scored a goal to tie the game with five minutes remaining in the first period, and Leo Carlsson picked up a pair of goals to extend Anaheim's lead to two in the middle frame. In the third period, Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net on the power play, while Kaedan Korczak netted the game-tying goal to close out regulation. Jacob Trouba sealed the 4-3 victory for the Ducks with 32 seconds remaining in overtime.

SEASON SERIES

The Florida Panthers shut out the Golden Knights, 3-0, on Oct. 25 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sam Reinhart scored the first goal for Florida in the opening period, while Cole Schwindt and A.J. Greer recorded one goal each in the final frame. The Golden Knights were handed their first regulation loss of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Panthers own a record of 7-7-1 with 15 points and currently sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have gone 3-2-1 in their last six matchups. Most recently, Florida beat the Los Angeles Kings, 5-2, on Thursday and fell, 3-1, to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Brad Marchand leads the Panthers with 16 points (10G, 6A) and enters into Monday’s matchup on a four-game goal streak. Marchand is followed by Anton Lundell with 11 points (4G, 7A) and Mackie Samoskevich with 9 points (2G, 7A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 11-3-1, 23 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 7-3-4, 18 points

Seattle Kraken – 7-4-4, 18 points

Los Angeles Kings – 7-5-4, 18 points

San Jose Sharks – 7-6-3, 17 points

Vancouver Canucks – 8-8-1, 17 points

Edmonton Oilers – 6-6-4, 16 points

Calgary Flames – 4-11-2, 10 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 369th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-6-2 all-time record against Florida

KEYS TO THE GAME

Win Races: The Golden Knights made plays and won races to loose pucks in the third period on Saturday. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believes this mentality is a way to challenge strong teams and create more offensive pressure and chances.

Defensive Mindset: Cassidy believes that defensive pressure needs to be more consistent throughout the entire 60 minutes, particularly in board play and speed. Cassidy said this is the message he is trying to relay to the defense and saw a stronger defensive push in the final frame against Anaheim on Saturday.