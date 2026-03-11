Strong Battle for Vegas Comes Up Short in 2-1 Loss to Dallas

Vegas returns to T-Mobile Arena on Thursday for a four-game homestand

By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-22-14) were outlasted by the Dallas Stars (40-14-10), falling 2-1, on Tuesday evening at American Airlines Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Following a scoreless first period, Jack Eichel tallied the first goal of the game 1:31 into the second period. Ivan Barbashev picked Wyatt Johnston’s pocket, keeping the puck in the Vegas offensive zone where Shea Theodore picked it up and finished a drop pass to Eichel who ripped home Vegas’ only goal. Oskar Bäck brought the Stars even midway through the middle frame before Jamie Benn gave Dallas the lead with a power-play goal four minutes later. Despite a strong push from the Golden Knights in the third period, the final frame remained goalless, and the Stars earned the 2-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights return home for a four-game homestand, starting with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

