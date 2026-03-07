Golden Knights Fall, 4-2, Against Wild

Vegas looks to bounce back on Sunday against Edmonton

BWW Recap-Template (2)
By Katie Freter

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) lost, 4-2, to the Minnesota Wild (37-16-10) on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless opening period, Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello tallied the first goal of the game five minutes into the middle frame. Zach Bogosian and Michael McCarron then netted goals 18 seconds apart to give the Wild a 3-0 advantage at 8:25 in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights on the board with a power-play goal from the side of the net two minutes into the third period, cutting the deficit to two. Jack Eichel fed the puck to Dorofeyev at the goal line before he lifted a shot into the top corner for his 30th goal of the season. Vladimir Tarasenko scored to build on Minnesota’s edge, 4-1, with 4:18 remaining in the final period. Mitch Marner responded a minute later to cut the Wild’s lead in half, 4-2, with a goal from the low slot off Dorofeyev’s centering feed. Vegas could not complete the third-period push, falling 4-2 against Minnesota.

ATTENDANCE: 18,116

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights close out their two-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on ESPN or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

News Feed

Lawless: Golden Knights Roster Takes Shape

Morning Skate Report: March 6, 2026

Overcoming the Odds: Late Comeback Earns Vegas Overtime Victory Over Red Wings

Lawless: Quick Impact of Nic Dowd’s Early-Morning Arrival

Vegas Collects Two Points with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Detroit

Morning Skate Report: March 4, 2026

Vegas Held Off By Buffalo in 3-2 Loss

Morning Skate Report: March 3, 2026

Golden Knights Defeated by Penguins, 5-0

Morning Skate Report: March 1, 2026

Golden Knights Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Capitals

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 27, 2026

Lawless: Getting The Band Back Together

Golden Knights Down the Kings, 6-4, in Return From Break

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 25, 2026

Lawless: Bruce is Back in Business

Lawless: Gold Medal Worth the Wait for Jack Eichel and Team USA

More Than a Player: WickFest Elevates Girls' Hockey in Las Vegas