Vegas Collects Two Points with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Detroit

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) closed out their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings (35-20-7) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Reilly Smith gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. Pavel Dorofeyev won a battle along the wall, scooping the puck to Mitch Marner who dished it to a wide-open Smith in the circle, where he fired it home past Cam Talbot. Four minutes later, Emmitt Finnie evened the score at one. Simon Edvinsson and Alex DeBrincat then scored 59 seconds apart to make it 3-1 in favor of the Red Wings going into the first intermission. After a scoreless second period, Ivan Barbashev started the comeback charge with his second goal in as many games. Noah Hanifin sent the puck into the slot where Rasmus Andersson deflected it to Barbashev, bringing the Golden Knights within one. Marner tied the game at three just five minutes later. An initial shot from Shea Theodore missed wide and Tomas Hertl cleaned up the puck, sending it to Marner who potted the game-tying goal in front of the net to send the game into overtime. Two minutes into extra time, Hertl tallied the game-winning goal, centering a pass from Marner in front of Talbot on the power play. Adin Hill earned the win in net, turning aside 23 of 26 shots from Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tomas Hertl: Hertl posted a multi-point night (1G, 1A) and recorded the game-winning goal in overtime to earn the victory for the Golden Knights.

Mitch Marner: Marner recorded three points (1G, 2A), factoring in on the game-winning goal.

Rasmus Andersson: Andersson tallied his first multi-point (2A) game with the Golden Knights.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mitch Marner required the third-fewest games (61 GP) to reach his first 60 points with Vegas, holds the fourth-most points all-time by a Golden Knights player in their first season with the club, totalling 61 points (17G, 44A), and ranks third in assists by a player in their first season with the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights earned their 57th overtime win since their inaugural season, which is the fifth most among all teams since 2017-18.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to Vegas on Friday for their first home game since Feb. 5 to battle the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.