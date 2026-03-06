Morning Skate Report: March 6, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) begin a two-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

ASIAN AMERICAN AND PACIFIC ISLANDER KNIGHT

On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the team’s second annual Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Knight presented by William Hill.

The VGK pregame march will include a Chinese dragon and members of the VGK Cast as they head through Toshiba Plaza to The Fortress before puck drop. The Plaza will also highlight various AAPI organizations, with various activations and information.

Online personality Mari Takahashi will kick off the matchup by ringing the pregame siren. Vocalist, composer, and guitarist from The Rose, Kim Woosung “Sammy” will ring the third-period siren.

The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will offer AAPI-themed merchandise, including a t-shirt, puck, and hoodie, while supplies last.

NOTES

Mitch Marner has recorded 62 points (17G, 45A) in 61 games this year and became the third fastest Golden Knight to reach the 60-point milestone in their first season with the franchise.

Pavel Dorofeyev has tallied nine points (5G, 4A) in his last eight games.

Ivan Barbashev has a point in nine of his last ten games, totaling nine points (7G, 2A).

The Golden Knights secured their 57th overtime win since their inaugural season in 2017-18, the fifth most of any NHL club in that timeframe.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Five games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Five assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Vegas Golden Knights – Nine wins away from 400 franchise wins

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – One goal away from 100 career goals

Rasmus Andersson – Three games away from 600 career games

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 69 points (21G, 48A)

Mitch Marner – 62 points (17G, 45A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 53 points (24G, 29A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 49 points (29G, 20A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – Rasmus Andersson picked up his first multi-point game (2A) with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, including an assist on Tomas Hertl’s overtime winner.

13 – Hertl netted his 13th power-play goal of the year on Wednesday and is tied with Pavel Dorofeyev for the third most extra-attacker goals in a season as a Golden Knight.

45 – The Golden Knights have scored the sixth most power-play goals in the league this season (45).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner skated away with a three-point (1G, 2A) night, while Tomas Hertl (1G, 1A) and Rasmus Andersson (2A) each registered multi-point games. Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev also found the back of the net in the contest, and Hertl’s goal secured the win for Vegas and marked his 11th career overtime winner. Adin Hill turned aside 23 shots to help the Golden Knights close the road trip with a victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have gone 0-1-1 against the Wild this year and close out the season series on Friday night. In their first meeting on Nov. 16, 2025, the Golden Knights fell, 3-2, in overtime against the Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Despite the loss, Pavel Dorofeyev and Reilly Smith each recorded power-play goals. Joel Eriksson Ek and Yakov Trenin scored goals for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov netted the game-winner in the extra period. In their next matchup on Dec. 29, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights lost 5-2 to the Wild. Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone both tallied goals in the loss, but Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, Brock Faber and Eriksson Ek all found the back of the net to give Minnesota their second season victory over Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Wild sit third in the Central Division with a record of 36-16-10 and 82 points. The Wild have won seven of their last 10 contests and begin a two-game road trip on Friday. Most recently, at Grand Casino Arena, the Wild fell, 3-1, against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, then came back to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1, on Tuesday. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 75 points (35G, 40A), followed by Matt Boldy with 72 points (35G, 37A) and Quinn Hughes with 61 points (6G, 55A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-19-14, 72 points

Anaheim Ducks – 34-24-3, 71 points

Edmonton Oilers – 30-24-8, 68 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-23-9, 67 points

San Jose Sharks – 30-25-4, 64 points

Los Angeles Kings – 25-22-14, 64 points

Calgary Flames – 24-30-7, 55 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-36-7, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 391st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 16-13-2 all-time record against the Wild

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-6-1 all-time record against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Maintain Energy: The Golden Knights got off to a fast start on Wednesday Knight in Detroit with the game-opening goal, but their momentum wavered throughout the contest. Although the Golden Knights came back from a two-goal deficit to win in overtime, the group needs to carry the energy and offensive push through the full 60 minutes.

Roster Boost: With two new additions to the lineup, the Golden Knights have bolstered their forecheck and added more depth to the lineup. Cole Smith and Nic Dowd bring a new level of physicality to the roster and can help the team sustain pressure in the offensive zone.