Golden Knights Power Past Penguins, 6-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-14) never trailed Thursday, separating late for a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15) at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights struck first at 8:41 of the opening period when Colton Sissons scored his 100th career goal, finishing a backhand feed from Braeden Bowman on the rush. Pavel Dorofeyev doubled Vegas’ lead five minutes into the middle frame, lifting a shot over Arturs Silovs’ shoulder from in tight. Rickard Rakell pulled Pittsburgh within one, but less than a minute later Vegas restored its two-goal cushion. Mitch Marner converted a give-and-go with Dorofeyev off a neutral-zone takeaway, diving to tuck the puck home as he was taken down by Silovs. Ben Kindel found the net with less than four minutes left in the frame, as Pittsburgh trailed 3-2 entering the third period. Dorofeyev tallied his second of the night early in the final frame on a one-timer from the high slot, stretching Vegas’ lead back to two. Just under two minutes later, Jack Eichel extended his goal streak to three games, going upstairs on a wrist shot to lift the Golden Knights to a 5-2 advantage. Brayden McNabb potted an empty netter at the one-minute mark, sealing Vegas’ 6-2 win. Adin Hill turned away 24 shots in the win, including all 11 in the final frame.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev registered two goals and an assist, setting a new career high in points with 54 (32G, 22A) this season.

Jack Eichel tallied a goal for the third straight game (3G, 1A) and became the second active American skater with at least three seasons recording 20 goals and 50 assists since joining the league in 2015-16.

Mitch Marner skated to a multi-point performance for the third time in his past five games (3G, 5A).

Ivan Barbashev stretched his assist streak to three games as he added a helper on Eichel’s third-period goal.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Colton Sissons reached the 100-goal mark in his career with the game’s opening goal.

Braeden Bowman registered two assists Thursday and moved into second place for the most points by a rookie in a single season in team history.

Pavel Dorofeyev notched his 16th and 17th goals since Jan. 1, the second most in the NHL this calendar year.

Dorofeyev’s two-goal performance Thursday is his sixth this campaign, the third most in franchise history for a season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,949

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their homestand Saturday as they play host to the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. PT. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.