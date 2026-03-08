Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) look to even the season series with the Edmonton Oilers (30-25-8) at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev extended his point streak to three games, posting four points (2G, 2A) and has registered 11 points (6G, 5A) in his past nine games.

Dorofeyev netted his 30th goal of the season last time out, becoming the first Golden Knight to log 30 goals in consecutive seasons.

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 70 points (21G, 49A) in 55 games this season, making him the first player in franchise history with multiple 70-point seasons.

Brayden McNabb leads the NHL in blocked shots per 60 minutes among players with at least 10 appearances, averaging 7.29.

WOMEN’S HISTORY KNIGHT

The Golden Knights will celebrate Women’s History Month on Sunday when the team hosts the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Women’s History Month Knight, presented by Toyota, will recognize the impact of women in the community while highlighting female performers, artists and leaders throughout the evening.

Fans can pick up complimentary gold hair tinsel and face gems on Toshiba Plaza and fill out “The Woman Who Inspires Me” signs on the concourse outside Sections 11 and 12. Miss Nevada Abigail Bachman will ring the ceremonial pregame siren to begin the night’s celebration.

Sunday will feature performances from the Golden Belles and Vegas Vivas, a female DJ in Knight Club during the second intermission, and 5-Prize Frenzy prizes from female artists. The Golden Knights will also recognize impactful women in the community, including a Women’s Business Award honoree.

During the first intermission, Mites at Knight will feature two all-girls youth hockey teams competing on the ice, and the organization will host VGK youth hockey players interested in sports careers for a shadow day with women in the Golden Knights business office.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Four games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Five assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Eight games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Vegas Golden Knights – Nine wins away from 400 as a franchise

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – One goal away from 100 career goals

Rasmus Andersson – Two games away from 600 career games

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 70 points (21G, 49A)

Mitch Marner – 63 points (18G, 45A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 51 points (30G, 21A)

BY THE NUMBERS

16 – Pavel Dorofeyev moved into sole possession of second place in power-play goals this season, lighting the lamp 16 times on the man advantage.

26.1 – Vegas owns the third-best power play percentage across the NHL (26.1%).

30 – Jeremy Lauzon has drawn 30 penalties this season, fourth-most among all defensemen.

118 – Per NHL Edge, the Golden Knights have recorded the second-most high-danger goals in the NHL this season with 118.

218 – Keegan Kolesar ranks fourth in the league for hits with 218.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena to open a quick two-game homestand. Vegas controlled large stretches of the contest, winning 69% of faceoffs and outshooting Minnesota 31-24, but were undone by the Wild’s three goals during the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 30th goal of the campaign on the power play in the third period, and Mitch Marner added a goal to pull within two, but Vegas couldn’t finish the comeback in the 4-2 loss.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas is 0-1-0 against Edmonton this season and looks to knot up the series on Sunday night. In their previous meeting, on Dec. 21, the Golden Knights fell, 4-3, in a game they clawed back into despite going down 4-0. Tomas Hertl had a goal and two assists, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Dorofeyev found the net on the power play, with Noah Hanifin picking up an assist on all three tallies. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two power-play goals, while Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each scored in the Oilers’ 4-3 win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Oilers visit Vegas on Sunday sitting third in the Pacific Division, one spot behind the Golden Knights, with a record of 30-24-8 and 68 points. Edmonton has been inconsistent down the stretch, going 4-6-0 in their last 10 games including a recent 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at home. Connor McDavid paces the Oilers and the NHL with 106 points (35G, 71A) in 63 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has recorded 91 points (33G, 58A) for Edmonton, followed by defenseman Evan Bouchard with 72 points (18G, 54A). Leading up to the trade deadline, the Oilers brought in defenseman Connor Murphy, as well as forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach,

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 35-24-3, 73 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-20-14, 72 points

Edmonton Oilers – 30-25-8, 68 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-24-9, 67 points

San Jose Sharks – 30-25-6, 66 points

Los Angeles Kings – 25-23-14, 64 points

Calgary Flames – 25-30-7, 57 points

Vancouver Canucks – 19-36-8, 46 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 391st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-13-3 all-time record against the Oilers

- Stretch Vegas’ lead over Edmonton to six points in the Pacific Division

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay Out of The Box: Edmonton’s power play is the most lethal in the NHL, converting at a 33.1% clip with a league-leading 57 goals with the man advantage. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are tough to contain at five-on-four, so discipline and keeping them at even strength will be key to keeping the puck out of the net.

Win the First, Win the Game: Edmonton is in the top 10 for first period goals, so it's critical for Vegas to act first and limit Edmonton's chances early. When the Golden Knights play to their identity, they’re one of the toughest clubs in the league.