Morning Skate Report: March 10, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-21-14) visit the Dallas Stars (39-14-10) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Mitch Marner boosted his point streak to three games, recording two goals and four assists in that stretch.

Brett Howden returned to Vegas’ lineup Sunday, finishing with a +1 and logging three hits during 15:29 time on ice.

Jack Eichel has registered 10 points (3G, 7A) over his last 10 games and has the chance to join Patrick Kane as the only active American player with at least three seasons of 20 goals and 50 assists since Eichel joined the league in 2015-16.

Rasmus Andersson is expected to play in his 600th career NHL game on Tuesday.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Three games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Five assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – One goal away from 100 career goals

Rasmus Andersson – One game away from 600 career games

Nic Dowd – Eight points away from 200 career points

Shea Theodore – Eight points away from 400 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 71 points (22G, 49A)

Mitch Marner – 65 points (18G, 47A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 51 points (30G, 21A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.27 – Jack Eichel leads all American-born skaters in the NHL with 1.27 points per game.

47 – Mitch Marner’s 47 assists rank first among all players on a new team this season.

241 – Tomas Hertl has 241 faceoff wins since the start of 2026, ranking fourth in the league in that span.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights came up short on Sunday, falling 4-2 to the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. Following a scoreless first period, Trent Frederic gave Edmonton the lead early in the second before Noah Hanifin’s point shot brought the Golden Knights even. The Oilers pulled ahead once again in the third on a Vasily Podkolzin breakaway, and Leon Draisaitl extended the lead to 3-1. Jack Eichel potted a shorthanded goal to cut the deficit to one, but Kasperi Kapanen’s empty-netter late in the final frame sealed the 4-2 final.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas dropped the first meeting of the season series, 5-4, in a shootout, on Jan. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights trailed by three goals in the third period before rallying to force overtime, capped by Mitch Marner’s tally with 49 seconds left in regulation. Reilly Smith added a shorthanded goal in the third period comeback, with Ivan Barbashev and Keegan Kolesar also scoring for Vegas. Mavrik Bourque paced Dallas with two goals, and Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen converted in the shootout to give the Stars an extra point and the shootout win over the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stars host Tuesday’s game sitting second in the Central Division with a record of 39-14-10 and 88 points, seven points back of the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. Dallas rode a franchise-record 10-game winning streak before Colorado ended it in a shootout on March 6. The Stars bounced back Sunday, extending their point streak to 12 games in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Jason Robertson leads Dallas with 74 points (34G, 40A), while Mikko Rantanen has chipped in 69 points (20G, 49A), and Wyatt Johnston follows with 67 points (34G, 33A). Dallas bolstered their depth at the trade deadline, adding defenseman Tyler Myers from Vancouver and winger Michael Bunting from Nashville.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 35-25-3, 73 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-21-14, 72 points

Edmonton Oilers – 31-25-8, 70 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-24-9, 67 points

San Jose Sharks – 30-25-6, 66 points

Los Angeles Kings – 26-23-14, 66 points

Calgary Flames – 25-31-7, 57 points

Vancouver Canucks – 19-37-8, 46 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 391st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-4-5 all-time record against the Stars

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-2-2 record at American Airlines Center

KEYS TO THE GAME

Get the Kill: Dallas ranks second in the league with a 29.9 power-play percentage this season. Part of the Stars’ success on the man advantage comes from having Wyatt Johnston who paces the NHL with 21 power-play goals. Vegas has killed eight straight penalties since March 2, so it’s critical that the Golden Knights shutdown the Stars and allow Vegas to gain momentum from a strong penalty kill.

Clog the Crease: With Jake Oettinger in net, Dallas has one of the more reliable goaltenders in the Western Conference. Vegas will need to establish a net-front presence, win battles in the dirty areas, and generate second-chance opportunities rather than relying on perimeter play.