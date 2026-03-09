Golden Knights Edged by Oilers, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-21-14) came up short to the Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8), 4-2, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Trent Frederic lifted Edmonton to a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the second period. Vegas drew even with 6:51 left in the frame as Noah Hanifin’s shot from the right point was deflected past Connor Ingram. The Oilers regained the lead just over two minutes into the third period when Vasily Podkolzin’s wrist shot crept past the goal line. Leon Draisaitl doubled Edmonton’s lead just past the midway point of the frame with a backhander at 4-on-4. Five minutes later, Jack Eichel netted a shorthanded goal to bring Vegas within one after Mitch Marner found him open in the right faceoff circle. In the final two minutes, Kasperi Kapanen found an empty net to seal Edmonton’s 4-2 win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,960

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights hit the road for one game to face the Dallas Stars for the first time this season on Tuesday at American Airlines Center before returning home for a four-game home stretch. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.