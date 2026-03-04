Morning Skate Report: March 4, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14) close out their road trip Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6) at 4 p.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Ivan Barbashev has scored in six of his last nine games, totaling eight points in that stretch (6G, 2A).

Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his 29th goal of the campaign through 61 games and ranks ninth in Golden Knights history for goals in a season.

Braeden Bowman has registered 23 points (8G, 15A), the ninth-most among rookie forwards in the NHL this season.

The Golden Knights acquired forward Cole Smith from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in exchange for defenseman Christoffer Sedoff and a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Six games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Six assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – One goal away from 100 career goals

Rasmus Andersson – Four games away from 600 career games

Shea Theodore – Nine points away from 400 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 69 points (21G, 48A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Mitch Marner – 59 points (16G, 43A)

Tomas Hertl – 51 points (23G, 28A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 47 points (29G, 19A)

BY THE NUMBERS

24 – Vegas is 24-13-8 when outshooting their opponent. The 24 wins rank third in the league.

33 – The Golden Knights own the NHL’s second best third-period goal differential this season (+33).

38 – Pavel Dorofeyev has scored 38 road goals since the start of the 2024-25 season, the third most in the NHL during that span.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2, on Tuesday at KeyBank Center in the first half of a back-to-back. Buffalo built a three-goal lead early in the second period before the Golden Knights potted two goals in just over a minute to trim the deficit to one. Ivan Barbashev notched the first goal, banking in a wrap-around attempt off Alex Lyon’s blocker and into the net. Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel picked up a helper on the play. Shortly after, Pavel Dorofeyev found open space on a breakaway, scoring his team-leading 29th goal of the season with an assist from Reilly Smith. Neither team broke through in the third period as Buffalo took the 3-2 win at home.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Detroit have met once this season, when the Golden Knights grinded out a 1-0 win at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 4, 2025. Ivan Barbashev recorded the game’s only goal in the second period, collecting a loose puck in front of the net and chipping it home. Akira Schmid turned away all 24 shots he saw, earning his second career NHL regular-season shutout.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Detroit Red Wings head into Wednesday’s matchup occupying third place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 35-20-6 and 76 points. Detroit has gone 4-4-2 in their previous 10 games and have a goal differential of -1 on the season. The Red Wings recently wrapped up a five-game road stretch dating back to before the Olympic break and have a record of 2-1-0 since returning to action. Lucas Raymond leads the way for Detroit with 64 points (20G, 44A), followed by Alex DeBrincat with 60 points (31G, 29A), and Dylan Larkin with 58 points (28G, 26A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 28-19-14, 70 points

Anaheim Ducks – 33-24-3, 69 points

Edmonton Oilers – 30-24-8, 68 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-22-9, 67 points

San Jose Sharks – 30-25-4, 64 points

Los Angeles Kings – 24-22-14, 62 points

Calgary Flames – 24-29-7, 55 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-35-7, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 390th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 8-6-1 all-time record against the Red Wings

KEYS TO THE GAME

Simplify the Game: A consistent theme through this road trip has been the need to play a direct, structured game to generate more early chances. Establishing the forecheck, getting pucks in deep, and managing the puck will help Vegas set an earlier tone in games.

Finish Strong: Wednesday marks the finale of a five-game road trip before Vegas returns home for six of their next seven contests. Ending the trip with a win would provide momentum as the team enters the stretch run of the season.