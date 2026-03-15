Golden Knight Shut Out Blackhawks in 4-0 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-14) close out the season series with the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-11) with a 4-0 shutout win on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

At 8:33 in the first frame, Pavel Dorofeyev struck first with his 17th power play of the season, giving the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead. Mark Stone and Mitch Marner set up a tic-tac-toe pass for Dorofeyev’s one-timer. Three minutes later, Rasmus Andersson netted his first goal at T-Mobile Arena to give the Golden Knights a two-goal advantage in the opening period. Noah Hanifin fed the puck from the goal line to a wide-open Andersson in the circle for the score. Less than 30 seconds later, Jeremy Lauzon fired a shot from the blue line, and Keegan Kolesar tipped the puck past Spencer Knight to make it 3-0 for Vegas. Dorofeyev netted his second power-play goal into a wide-open net to bring his season total to 18 goals with an extra man. Marner sent a shot toward the net, and Stone backhanded the puck to Dorofeyev for the Golden Knight’s fourth unanswered goal with 7:09 remaining in the middle frame. Neither team found the back of the net in the final period, and Adin Hill turned aside all 21 shots to lift the Golden Knights to their second victory of the homestand.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev netted his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals of the season in his seventh multi-goal game of the year, tying William Karlsson for the second most in franchise history.

Adin Hill: Hill posted a perfect save percentage to secure his first shutout of the season, and 7th of his career.

Mitch Marner: Marner picked up two assists to bring his season total to 50 helpers.

Mark Stone: Stone registered two assists to skate away with his team-leading 24th multi-point game of the year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Mitch Marner registered his 14th multi-assist night, the third most in Golden Knights history within a single season.

Rasmus Andersson tallied a career-high of 12 goals with his second goal with Vegas.

Eight different Golden Knights collected points in the first frame of the contest.

Nic Dowd recorded his first assist as a member of the Golden Knights on Keegan Kolesar’s goal.

Jack Eichel appeared in his 300th game as a member of the Golden Knights.

Coming into tonight's meeting, the Chicago Blackhawks had the top-ranked penalty kill (85.6) in the NHL and had not allowed two power-play goals a single game since their third contest of the season on Oct. 11, 2025, against the Montreal Canadiens.

ATTENDANCE: 18,128

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights wrap up their season series against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.