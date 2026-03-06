Overcoming the Odds: Late Comeback Earns Vegas Overtime Victory Over Red Wings

1st | 5:58 | Vegas Golden Knights 1, Detroit Red Wings 1 | VGK chance to win: 45%

Emmitt Finnie brought the Red Wings even six minutes into the first period with assists from Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.

1st | 15:15 | Detroit Red Wings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 28%

Edvinsson tallied his second point of the night to give Detroit their first lead of the game with help from Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat.

1st | 16:14 | Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 1%

Less than a minute later, DeBrincat posted a multi-point night with a shot from the top of the circle to extend the Red Wings’ lead to two.

3rd | 11:37 | Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 11%

Ivan Barbashev brought Vegas within one with his second goal in as many games. From the blueline, Noah Hanifin sent a pass into the slot, allowing Rasmus Andersson to deflect it to a wide-open Barbashev, banking home the Golden Knights’ second goal of the night.