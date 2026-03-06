Overcoming the Odds: Late Comeback Earns Vegas Overtime Victory Over Red Wings

Overcoming The Odds is presented by BetMGM

VGK2526_OTO-WEB (3)
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit on Wednesday to defeat the Detroit Red Wings, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. Mitch Marner tallied the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in the third period, and Tomas Hertl fired home the game-winner just over two minutes into overtime. The Golden Knights had a 1% implied probability to win before Ivan Barbashev’s goal in the third period to bring Vegas within one. 

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas +115, Detroit -135

1st | 1:50 | Vegas Golden Knights 1, Detroit Red Wings 0 | VGK chance to win: 59%
Reilly Smith gave the Golden Knights an early 1-0 lead as he was left wide-open in the circle to notch the first goal of the game less than two minutes in. Pavel Dorofeyev won a puck battle on the boards before flipping the puck to Mitch Marner. Marner swiftly dished a pass to Smith, who potted the goal for his 11th of the season.

VGK@DET: Smith scores goal against Cam Talbot

1st | 5:58 | Vegas Golden Knights 1, Detroit Red Wings 1 | VGK chance to win: 45%
Emmitt Finnie brought the Red Wings even six minutes into the first period with assists from Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson. 

1st | 15:15 | Detroit Red Wings 2, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 28%
Edvinsson tallied his second point of the night to give Detroit their first lead of the game with help from Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat. 

1st | 16:14 | Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 1%
Less than a minute later, DeBrincat posted a multi-point night with a shot from the top of the circle to extend the Red Wings’ lead to two. 

3rd | 11:37 | Detroit Red Wings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 11%
Ivan Barbashev brought Vegas within one with his second goal in as many games. From the blueline, Noah Hanifin sent a pass into the slot, allowing Rasmus Andersson to deflect it to a wide-open Barbashev, banking home the Golden Knights’ second goal of the night.

VGK@DET: Barbashev scores goal against Cam Talbot

3rd | 16:36 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Detroit Red Wings 3 | VGK chance to win: 46%
Marner tied the game at three just five minutes later for his 17th goal of the season. Shea Theodore missed a shot wide of the net, and Tomas Hertl brought the puck around the net, sending it to Marner, who was sitting on the doorstep for the equalizer.

VGK@DET: Marner scores goal against Cam Talbot

OT | 2:11 | Vegas Golden Knights 4, Detroit Red Wings 3 | VGK chance to win: 100%
Two minutes into the extra frame, Hertl scored the game-winning goal on the power play, centering a pass from Marner in front of Talbot. Andersson also collected his second point of the game for his first multi-point night with Vegas.

VGK@DET: Hertl scores PPG against Cam Talbot

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) closed out their five-game road trip with a 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings (35-20-7) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

News Feed

Lawless: Quick Impact of Nic Dowd’s Early-Morning Arrival

Vegas Collects Two Points with 4-3 Overtime Win Over Detroit

Morning Skate Report: March 4, 2026

Vegas Held Off By Buffalo in 3-2 Loss

Morning Skate Report: March 3, 2026

Golden Knights Defeated by Penguins, 5-0

Morning Skate Report: March 1, 2026

Golden Knights Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Capitals

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 27, 2026

Lawless: Getting The Band Back Together

Golden Knights Down the Kings, 6-4, in Return From Break

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 25, 2026

Lawless: Bruce is Back in Business

Lawless: Gold Medal Worth the Wait for Jack Eichel and Team USA

More Than a Player: WickFest Elevates Girls' Hockey in Las Vegas

Lawless: All Eyes on the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games

Golden Knights Down Kings, 4-1, Ahead of Olympic Break

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 5, 2026