Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for St. Patrick's Day and Go Green Knight on March 17

VEGAS (March 13, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 13, plans for the team’s St. Patrick’s Day and Go Green Knight on Tuesday, March 17, when the team hosts the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena. This celebration will be the team’s second annual Go Green Knight and is presented by Zoox.

The Golden Knights invite fans to enjoy a festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed in-game experience. Fans can enhance their gameday look with complimentary gold and green hair tinsel and gold face gems pregame on Toshiba Plaza. All fans in attendance will also receive foam mini hockey sticks presented by Zoox. Before warm-ups begin, Irish dancers will perform on the concourse, adding to the festive pregame atmosphere.

LEVY Restaurants will offer specialty concessions throughout T-Mobile Arena, which include Green Beer ($12.50), “Orange You Lucky” cocktail ($23.50), and Jumbo Corned Beef Sausage ($30.00). Locations of where these specialty items can be found are below. Fans who purchase a ticket through the Hat Tricks & Hops Special Ticket Package will receive their first Green draft beer or soda for free. A limited number of tickets remain available for this offer at this link.

Fans attending the game can visit the Knight SHIELD Project table on the concourse outside Sections 9 and 10, highlighting the accomplishments of the initiative over the past year, including a display of the medals the program has earned. Launched in 2024, the Knight SHIELD Project is the team’s award-winning sustainability initiative focused on six key pillars: Sustainability, Healthy Air Quality, Improve & Inspire, Energy & Water Efficiency, Landscape Protection, and Decrease Waste Generation. Earlier this season, the initiative was recognized as a 2025 GOAL Sustainability Starter, earning five GOAL Medals for its work promoting alternative transportation, activating partnerships to support community impact initiatives, supporting off-site habitat preservation, engaging digital followers, and providing accessible water for hydration. GOAL is an annual sports and entertainment industry recognition program and will continue to capture the team’s sustainability efforts year over year. To learn more about the Knight SHIELD Project’s accomplishments, please visit this link.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation has partnered with Garden Farms of Nevada to host a Farmers Market at Lee’s Family Forum on March 28. Garden Farms is an organization with the mission to empower people to grow their own food and works to provide low-income communities, senior centers, and schools build and maintain gardens. The produce at the farmers’ market will come from 17 different local schools that have been growing vegetables as part of their sustainability programs.

Specialty, player-signed St. Patrick’s Day jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and will conclude that night at 9 p.m. PT. Fans can visit StPatricksDay.givesmart.com or text “StPatricksDay” to 76278 to participate. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Garden Farms and the farmers’ market on March 28.

Additional St. Patrick’s Day and Go Green items, such as hoodies, hats, pucks and drinkware, are available now for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena. At The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, t-shirts, hoodies, pucks, decals, hats and drinkware will be available.

Specialty Concession Locations:

Green Beer: Jameson, Bud Light Lounge, GHOST Energy Lounge, Bruhaus 9 & 12, and 1997 “Tito’s” Bar

“Orange You Lucky” (Jameson Orange, Aperol, fresh lemon sour, ginger beer): Jameson, Bud Light Lounge, GHOST Energy Lounge, Bruhaus 9 & 12, and 1997 “Tito’s” Bar

Jumbo Corned Beef Sausage (Saurkraut, 1,000 Island Dressing, crispy onions, kettle chips): Silver State Sandwiches

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.