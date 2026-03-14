Morning Skate Report: March 14, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-22-14) will close out the season series against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-29-11) on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Colton Sissons recorded his 100th career goal on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pavel Dorofeyev set a new career-high in points with 54 (24G, 30A), besting his previous career-high of 52 points (35G, 17A) in the 2024-25 season.

Jack Eichel holds a four game point streak, totaling five points (3G, 2A).

Mitch Marner has tallied eight points (3G, 5A) in his last five games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – One game away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Three assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Five games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Six points away from 700 career points

Shea Theodore – Six points away from 400 career points

Nic Dowd – Eight points away from 200 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Eight assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 74 points (24G, 50A)

Mitch Marner – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Mark Stone – 60 points (21G, 39A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 54 points (32G, 22A)

Tomas Hertl – 54 points (24G, 30A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his sixth multi-goal game of the season, tying for third most in a season by a Vegas skater.

17 – Dorofeyev has posted 17 goals since Jan. 1, the second-most goals scored in that span and one behind Cole Caufield with 18.

25.1 – The Golden Knights are fifth in the NHL with a power-play percentage of 25.1%.

90 – Vegas has scored the most third-period goals in the league with 90.

232 – Keegan Kolesar ranks fifth in the league for hits with 232, and has recorded the third most hits in the league since Jan. 1 with 117.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights returned to the win column on Thursday, skating to a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. Colton Sissons scored the only goal in the first period to put Vegas up 1-0. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net five minutes into the second period before Rickard Rakell cut the Golden Knights’ lead in half three minutes later. Mitch Marner made a diving effort to score a highlight reel goal past Arturs Silovs less than a minute after Rakell's goal. Ben Kindel tallied his 16th of the season just before the end of the middle frame to make the score 3-2 going into the final 20 minutes of the game. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night shortly into the third period, Jack Eichel extended the lead to five less than two minutes later, and Brayden McNabb potted the empty-net goal to seal the 6-2 win. Dorofeyev (2G, 1A), Eichel (1G, 1A), Marner (1G, 1A) and Braeden Bowman (2A) all recorded multi-point nights. Adin Hill earned his 103rd win in net, turning aside 24-of-26 shots.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights own a record of 1-0-1 record against the Blackhawks this season, with both games going into overtime. The teams met for the first time on Dec. 2, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas earning the 4-3 shootout win. Ivan Barbashev scored 29 seconds into the game before Oliver Moore evened the score 56 seconds later. Tyler Bertuzzi and Ben Hutton each scored in the second to make the score 2-2 heading into the third period. Connor Bedard pulled Chicago ahead early in the third period, but Braeden Bowman tied the game at three with 2:28 remaining to send the game into overtime. After four rounds of a shootout, Shea Theodore scored the game-deciding goal to lift Vegas to victory. Carter Hart earned the win in net in his first game back in the NHL. The teams met again on Jan. 4 at United Center where the Blackhawks took the 3-2 overtime win. Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick and the overtime winner for Chicago. Brandon Saad and Mark Stone each scored in the loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Chicago Blackhawks own a record of 25-29-11 with 61 points and sit last in the Central Division. The club has gone 3-1-2 since March 1, earning all three wins over the Utah Mammoth. Most recently, Chicago posted back-to-back 3-2 wins against Utah on Monday and Thursday in a home and home series. The Blackhawks hold the best penalty kill percentage in the league at 85.6%. On Friday, Chicago was named the opponent of the Ottawa Senators in the 2026 NHL Global Series in Germany on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2026. Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 62 points (27G, 35A), followed by Tyler Bertuzzi with 49 points (28G, 21A), and Teuvo Teravainen (13G, 19A) and Frank Nazar (10G, 22A) with 32 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 36-26-3, 75 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 30-22-14, 74 points

Edmonton Oilers – 32-26-9, 73 points

Los Angeles Kings – 27-23-15, 69 points

San Jose Sharks – 31-26-6, 68 points

Seattle Kraken – 29-26-9, 67 points

Calgary Flames – 26-32-7, 59 points

Vancouver Canucks – 20-37-8, 48 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 392nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-3-4 all-time record against Chicago

- Give the Golden Knights a 10-2-1 all-time record against Chicago at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Cash In: The Golden Knights were able to finish more high-danger chances in the club’s 6-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday. If the team can continue to finish high-danger chances, score on odd-man rushes, and complete the plays to the net, the offensive pushes can continue to roll over into Saturday’s matchup. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy hopes Thursday’s high-scoring game will get the team going and produce more offense from sustained pressure and funneling pucks to the net.

Start Strong: With the creation of an offensive-minded top six and identity-based bottom six, the Golden Knights were able to hold their opponent to two goals for the second game in a row and start with a lead. When Vegas scores first and plays ahead, they are one of the more dangerous teams in the league. A strong first 20 allows all four lines to roll without forcing plays which can lead to a dominating victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.