Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) conclude their five-game homestand as they take on the Los Angeles Kings (32-20-9) for the last time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the 600th game in franchise history.

The Golden Knights have eleven different players who have reached double digits in goals so far this season and are tied with the Montreal Canadiens for first in the league in that category.

Reilly Smith is set to play in his 900th career game.

Vegas will conclude their season-high, five-game homestand on Sunday. The Golden Knights have accumulated an NHL-best 51 points on home ice so far this season with a record of 24-6-3 at T-Mobile Arena.

Brayden McNabb sits at second in the league with a +33 rating.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Two assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – One game away from 900 career games

Nicolas Roy – Four assists away from 100 career assists

Ilya Samsonov – Four games from 200 career games

Tomas Hertl – Seven assists from 300 career assists

Mark Stone – Eight assists from 400 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 75 points (20G, 55A)

Mark Stone – 54 points (17G, 37A)

Tomas Hertl – 49 points (24G, 25A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Ivan Barbashev – 41 points (19G, 22A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 38 points (24G, 14A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena to extend their win streak to four games. Vegas received goals from four different players as Tanner Pearson (1G, 1A), Ivan Barbashev (1G), Brandon Saad (1G), and Mark Stone (1G, 2A) each found the back of the net. Pearson opened the scoring for Vegas to record goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Stone led the night with his 23rd three-point game with the club. Saad recorded a goal and has a point in consecutive games for the first time since joining the team. Ilya Samsonov stopped all 22 shots to record his second shutout of the season and improve his save percentage to .891 on the season. Eichel tallied his career-high 55th assist in the victory.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas has posted a 1-0-2 record against the Los Angeles Kings this season. Vegas defeated the Kings, 6-1, in the first meeting between the two clubs on Oct. 22 at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, Tomas Hertl (2G, 2A), Mark Stone (1G, 2A), and Pavel Dorofeyev (1G,1A) all notched a goal to take a 3-0 lead. Warren Foegele scored the Kings' only goal in the second period to narrow the gap to 3-1. The Golden Knights solidified their win in the third period with goals from Alexander Holtz, Hertl, and Ivan Barbashev. Alex Pietrangelo had three assists in the final frame. Hertl had his first four-point night as a Golden Knight and the fourth of his career. Ilya Samsonov stopped 32-of-33 shots to improve his record to 2-0-1 in just his first three contests. Later in the month, Los Angeles doubled up Vegas, 6-3 on Oct. 30 at Crypto.com Arena, to even up the series. The Golden Knights used goals from Tanner Pearson and Pavel Dorofeyev in the loss. Dorofeyev posted his first multi-goal game of the season. In the most recent encounter, Los Angeles emerged with a 5-2 win on Feb. 24 at Crypto.com Arena. Brayden McNabb and Stone each scored for Vegas, while Kaedan Korczak added an assist, marking his first back-to-back games with a point this season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Los Angeles Kings sit in third place in the Pacific Division with a record of 32-20-9 and 73 points. Since the beginning of the month, Los Angeles has gone 1-2-1. The Kings are coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena. Quinton Byfield scored 27 seconds into overtime to secure the Kings' first win in March. Adrian Kempe leads the team in scoring with 51 points (26G, 25A), followed by Anze Kopitar with 49 points (15G, 34A) and Kevin Fiala with 40 points (24G, 16A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 38-18-6, 82 points

Edmonton Oilers – 37-22-4, 78 points

Los Angeles Kings – 32-20-9, 73 points

Calgary Flames – 30-23-10, 70 points

Vancouver Canucks – 29-22-11, 69 points

Anaheim Ducks – 27-28-7, 61 points

Seattle Kraken – 27-33-4, 58 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-39-9, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 351st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-14-3 all-time record against the Kings

- Give the Golden Knights a 25-6-3 record at home

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Buy In: The Golden Knights are just one victory away from matching their season-high five-game win streak. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said that the team has truly bought in, and it has shown in the success so far since the return from the break. To finish the homestand strong, the team must stay true to its core identity and continue playing their game.

The Final Dance: Vegas will face off a division rival tonight for the last time of the regular season. With the Kings winning the most recent meeting, the Golden Knights are looking to remedy that loss and close out the series with a win.