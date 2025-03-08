Stone Records Three Points as Vegas Shuts Out Pittsburgh, 4-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) extended their home win streak to five games as they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-30-11), 4-0, on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Late in the first period, Tanner Pearson tapped in his 11th goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. In the middle frame, Ivan Barbashev hit the top shelf to double the lead to 2-0. Just two minutes into the final frame, Brandon Saad extended Vegas’s advantage with his 10th goal of the season. Mark Stone went backhand to forehand to put Vegas ahead by four just 54 seconds later. Ilya Samsonov stood strong in net as he stopped all 22 shots for his second shutout of the season in the 4-0 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone finished the night with three points (1G, 2A) to record his 23rd three-point game with Vegas.

Tanner Pearson: Pearson (1G, 1A) opened the scoring for Vegas to record goals in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov recorded his 15th win of the season in the victory.

Brandon Saad: Saad (1G) tallied points in back-to-back games for the first time as a Golden Knight.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With Friday night’s win, the Golden Knights extended their longest home point streak of the season, with a record of 7-0-3 in their last ten.

Saad recorded his 10th goal of the season to become the 11th Golden Knight to hit double-digit goals for the season.

Jack Eichel recorded his 55th assist to reach a career high.

ATTENDANCE: 18,212

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will cap off their five-game homestand Sunday as they host the Los Angeles Kings for the final time at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.