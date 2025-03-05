Morning Skate Report: March 5, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-18-6) face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs (38-20-3) for the final time of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday at 7 p.m at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV

Streaming: MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

In the last three games, Noah Hanifin recorded a team-high five points (1G, 4A).

Jack Eichel ranks fifth in the NHL in assists with 53.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Two games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Two games away from 600 career games

Nicolas Roy – Four assists away from 100 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Nine assists from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 72 points (19G, 53A)

Mark Stone – 51 points (16G, 35A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 46 points (23G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 39 points (18G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 37 points (24G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights shut out the Devils, 2-0, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin scored the only goals of the game in the third period, and Adin Hill secured his third shutout of the season, making 25 saves to keep the Devils scoreless. Stone’s goal on Sunday night was his 28th power-play goal as a Golden Knight, tying him with William Karlsson for the second most in franchise history.

SEASON SERIES

The Maple Leafs and the Golden Knights met once on Nov. 20 for the first game of a five-game road trip for Vegas. The Leafs shut out the Golden Knights, 3-0, with William Nylander (1G, 1A), Mitch Marner (2A), and John Tavares (2A) each having a two-point night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Toronto Maple Leafs head into Wednesday's tilt sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 38-20-3 and 79 points. The Maple Leafs have a 5-0-1 record in their last six games and are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Mitch Marner leads the offense for Toronto with 76 points (18G, 58A), with William Nylander at second with 62 points (35G, 27A). John Tavares (24G, 28A), and Auston Matthews (22G, 30A) are both tied at third in the team with 52 points.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 36-18-6, 78 points

Edmonton Oilers – 35-22-4, 74 points

Los Angeles Kings – 31-20-8, 70 points

Calgary Flames – 29-23-9, 67 points

Vancouver Canucks – 27-22-11, 65 points

Anaheim Ducks – 27-26-7, 61 points

Seattle Kraken – 26-32-4, 56 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-37-9, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 349th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-5-3 all-time record against the Maple Leafs

- Give the Golden Knights a 23-6-3 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Depth Desire: With the Golden Knights facing some injuries, depth is crucial for maintaining a strong team. Players like Kaedan Korczak and Raphael Lavoie have come into the linup and helped the team in the absence of other players.

Momentum: Vegas has two wins to begin its five-game homestand. With three games remaining at home before a lengthy trip, the Golden Knights aim to sustain their winning momentum and head into the road trip riding high from a homestand sweep.