Hill's 25-Save Shutout Gives Vegas 2-0 Win Over New Jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-18-6) secured their second straight win as they defeated the New Jersey Devils (33-23-6), 2-0, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Golden Knights capitalized on a power play with a goal from Mark Stone as he deflected in a shot from Noah Hanifin 1:27 into the final frame. Hanifin doubled the Vegas lead with the second power-play goal of the night midway through the period to give Vegas a 2-0 edge. The Golden Knights closed out the game with Adin Hill standing tall, securing his third shutout of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone – Stone's 16th tally of the season was the game-winning goal.

Noah Hanifin – Hanifin scored his seventh goal of the season and assisted on Stone's marker.

Jack Eichel – Eichel assisted on both goals for his 24th multi-point game of the season.

Adin Hill – Hill posted a 25-save shutout to give the Golden Knights their 22nd home win of the year.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Stone scored his 28th power-play goal with Vegas and is tied with William Karlsson for the second most in franchise history.

Hill made 25 saves for his third shutout of the season and ninth of his career. Hill has five shutouts since joining the Golden Knights in 2022-23 and ranks second in franchise history in clean sheets. Hill secured his 57th win with the Golden Knights, and has the second-most wins in franchise history.

Eichel's two-assist night put him in a tie with Connor McDavid for fourth in the NHL (53A).

ATTENDANCE: 17,941

LOOKING AHEAD:

The Golden Knights hit the midway point of their five-game homestand when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on TNT and truTV, stream on MAX, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.