Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2024

Golden Knights start four-game road trip against St. Louis

VGK2324_0325_STL-Web
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-25-7) begin a four-game road trip by taking on the St. Louis Blues (38-30-3) on Monday at 5 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340
Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTESMonday’s game is the third and final meeting of the season between Vegas and St. Louis.

Vegas is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games played, while St. Louis is 6-4-0.

The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blues this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHWilliam Carrier – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight
Jonathan Marchessault –five goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)
Ivan Barbashev - seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight
Brayden McNabb - 10 games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight
William Karlsson - 10 games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHIvan Barbashev – one goal away from 100 career goals
Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists
Shea Theodore - one point away from 300 career points
Jack Eichel - three assists away from 300 career assists
Brett Howden - three points away from 100 career points
Logan Thompson - five games away from 100 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 60 points (38G, 22A)
Jack Eichel – 55 points (24G, 31A)
Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)
William Karlsson – 46 points (24G, 22A)
Chandler Stephenson – 44 points (15G, 29A)
Ivan Barbashev – 39 points (15G, 24A)
Noah Hanifin – 39 points (11G, 28A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights closed out their homestand with a 4-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Columbus opened scoring for the night with the sole goal in the first period before Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel netted goals in the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Pavel Dorofeyev and Eichel scored in the third period and, despite a late Columbus goal, the Golden Knights skated away with a 4-2 win. 

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blues this season. St. Louis picked up a 2-1 overtime win on Dec. 4 at T-Mobile Arena as Jack Eichel netted Vegas’ only goal. The teams met again just two days later in St. Louis with Vegas winning 6-3. Zach Whitecloud opened scoring for the night before the Golden Knights scored four straight goals in the second period to rally past the Blues. Eichel leads the Golden Knights with three points (2G, 1A) against St. Louis this season.

Recap: Golden Knights at Blues 12.6.23

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe St. Louis Blues hold fifth place in the Central Division with 79 points and are four points behind Vegas for the second Wild Card spot. St. Louis is on a two-game win streak with their most recent win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Blues triumphed over the Wild, 5-4, with a hat trick from Jordan Kyrou before Brandon Saad won the game with his overtime goal. Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 73 points (23G, 50A). 

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

  • Mark the 306th win in franchise history
  • Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Blues to 15-9-2
  • Improve their record against Central division teams on the road to 7-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME
Good Winning Hockey: After three big wins at home to close out the March homestand, Vegas needs to bring that energy and mindset as the team heads into an important road trip with four games in six nights against teams fighting for playoff spots.

Scoring Chances: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he feels good about the number of chances the team has had recently, “We did generate enough for my liking, but we didn’t finish some as well as we’d like.” Continuing net drives and getting the puck on net will generate more offense and allow the team to finish some of those chances.

