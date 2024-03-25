Morning Skate Report: March 25, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-25-7) begin a four-game road trip by taking on the St. Louis Blues (38-30-3) on Monday at 5 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTESMonday’s game is the third and final meeting of the season between Vegas and St. Louis.

Vegas is 5-5-0 in its last 10 games played, while St. Louis is 6-4-0.

The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blues this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHWilliam Carrier – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault –five goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

Ivan Barbashev - seven games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb - 10 games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson - 10 games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHIvan Barbashev – one goal away from 100 career goals

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Shea Theodore - one point away from 300 career points

Jack Eichel - three assists away from 300 career assists

Brett Howden - three points away from 100 career points

Logan Thompson - five games away from 100 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 60 points (38G, 22A)

Jack Eichel – 55 points (24G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

William Karlsson – 46 points (24G, 22A)

Chandler Stephenson – 44 points (15G, 29A)

Ivan Barbashev – 39 points (15G, 24A)

Noah Hanifin – 39 points (11G, 28A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights closed out their homestand with a 4-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Columbus opened scoring for the night with the sole goal in the first period before Vegas’ Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel netted goals in the second period to give Vegas a 2-1 lead. Pavel Dorofeyev and Eichel scored in the third period and, despite a late Columbus goal, the Golden Knights skated away with a 4-2 win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blues this season. St. Louis picked up a 2-1 overtime win on Dec. 4 at T-Mobile Arena as Jack Eichel netted Vegas’ only goal. The teams met again just two days later in St. Louis with Vegas winning 6-3. Zach Whitecloud opened scoring for the night before the Golden Knights scored four straight goals in the second period to rally past the Blues. Eichel leads the Golden Knights with three points (2G, 1A) against St. Louis this season.