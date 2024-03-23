Morning Skate Report: March 23, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (37-25-7) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (23-34-12) in the last game of their four-game homestand on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Saturday's game is the second and final meeting between Vegas and Columbus this season. The Blue Jackets won the first matchup on March 4.

The Golden Knights are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, while the Blue Jackets have gone 4-4-2.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – five goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – one point away from 500 career points

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals

VGK LEADING SCORERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 60 points (38G, 22A)

Jack Eichel – 53 points (22G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

William Karlsson – 46 points (24G, 22A)

Chandler Stephenson – 42 points (14G, 28A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken in a 3-1 contest at home on Thursday for their second win in three games. Jack Eichel earned his 30th point at The Fortress this season before the Kraken managed to tie the game. Goals from Keegan Kolesar and Chandler Stephenson, as well as 21 saves by netminder Logan Thompson saw a Golden Knights victory and Thompson's 50th win of his NHL career.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Columbus took the first matchup between the two teams in a 6-3 victory on March 4 at Nationwide Arena. Mason Morelli, William Karlsson, and Chandler Stephenson recorded goals for Vegas in the loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in the midst of a five-game road trip during which they have been handed losses by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. With a 23-34-12 record, the Blue Jackets are in last place in the Metropolitan Division and 16th in the East with 58 points. Johnny Gaudreau leads the club in points with 51 (11G, 40A) and defenseman Zach Werenski is next up with 43 (5G, 38A). The Blue Jackets power play sits second-to last in the league at 14.4% and their penalty kill is 22nd at 77.2%. Columbus has a goalie tandem consisting of Elvis Merzlinkins (3.33 GAA, .900 SV) and Danil Tarasov (3.20 GAA, .903 SV) who have combined for a total of 19 wins this season.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 305th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights all-time record against the Blue Jackets to 6-6-0

-Give Vegas their 10th win over an Eastern Conference team at the Fortress this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Defensive Effort: In their last few contests, the Golden Knight have improved on the defensive side of the puck. Per head coach Bruce Cassidy, the team is "doing a lot more of the detail work better. It shows in our goals-against, shots-against, and chances-against." Defense will be a big factor in the matchup against the Blue Jackets.

Identity: The Golden Knights know they can win. Despite a loss earlier in the year to this Columbus team, the club's mindset, urgency, and confidence--everything that makes up their identity--all need to show on the ice if they want the two points.

MORE VGK NEWS | SINGLE GAME TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | HOMEPAGE