Vegas Defeated by Columbus, 6-3

Golden Knights look ahead to home matchup against Canucks

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-22-7) dropped their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-30-10), 6-3, on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Columbus started the game strong with two goals six minutes apart. In the latter half of the first frame, Mason Morelli and William Karlsson tallied goals just 42 seconds apart, ending the first period tied. The second period saw Erik Gudbranson break the tie with his fourth goal of the season. An odd-man rush in the third period gave Columbus a two-goal lead but with nine minutes left in regulation, Chandler Stephenson netted a one-timer to make it a one-goal game. Columbus came back to score two more goals in the third securing their 6-3 win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head home to The Fortress for a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7 p.m. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

