Morning Skate Report: June 6, 2026

Vegas takes on Carolina in Game 3 after stealing home-ice advantage in Raleigh.

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By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights look to regain the series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. 

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: ABC
Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m. 
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
The Golden Knights have an all-time record of 14-7 in all Game 3’s, and a 4-1 record at home for Game 3.

Brett Howden potted his 12th and 13th goal of the postseason on Thursday, leading all skaters in the NHL. 

Mark Stone increased his franchise-leading postseason goal total to 42 with the late equalizer in Game 2. 

Mitch Marner collected a pair of assists Thursday, tying the Golden Knights record in a single playoff run for the most multi-point games (7).

Marner’s +13 is the highest +/- rating among all players in the NHL in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS
Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 3 is presented by Toyota. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. 

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist, producer and songwriter ILLENIUM will headline a free concert ahead of Game 3 on Toshiba Plaza. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Toshiba Plaza will open at 2 p.m. with doors to The Fortress opening at 3:45 p.m. Fans without tickets are encouraged to remain at Toshiba Plaza for a watch party outside. Please note that fans will be required to follow the T-Mobile Arena bag policy on Toshiba Plaza and no coolers, outside food or drinks, or lawn chairs are permitted.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center
Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

PREGAME SOUND

🎥 Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Pregame Sound

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first two periods of Game 2 on back-to-back goals from Brett Howden on Thursday at Lenovo Center. The opening tally came on a breakaway after Howden was sent in by a backhanded high-flip pass by Mitch Marner from Vegas’ own end, then Ivan Barbashev found Howden speeding through the neutral zone before he tucked it in for the two-goal lead. Carolina struck back with three goals of their own all within five minutes in the final frame, capped off by a power-play goal from Jordan Staal. Mark Stone shoveled home a rebound in the final two minutes to erase the Hurricanes’ one-goal lead and force overtime. Seth Jarvis scored the game-winning goal for Carolina nearly four minutes into the extra frame to give them the 4-3 overtime victory and tie the series at one.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS
Mitch Marner – 24 points (7G, 17A)
Jack Eichel – 19 points (2G, 17A)
Brett Howden – 16 points (13G, 3A)
Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)
Ivan Barbashev – 14 points (6G, 8A)
Shea Theodore – 14 points (5G, 9A)

CAR PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS
Taylor Hall – 16 points (5G, 11A)
Jackson Blake – 15 points (5G, 10A)
Logan Stankoven – 13 points (10G, 3A)
Nikolaj Ehlers – 11 points (6G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS
13 – Brett Howden’s 13 goals this postseason is tied for the most in a single playoff run in Vegas’ franchise history.

17 – Mitch Marner has registered the second-most points on the road for a player in their first 10 playoff games with a franchise in NHL history with 17 (10G, 7A).

17 – Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner are tied for the most assists in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 17, three more than the next skater in that category.

66 – The Golden Knights have tallied 66 goals so far in the playoffs to lead the NHL, 12 more than the second-highest scoring team. 

KEYS TO THE GAME
Keep Them on the Walls: Carolina's forecheck thrives on funneling play through the middle of the ice, using their size and physicality to create turnovers and generate slot chances. The Golden Knights must move the puck quickly, deny interior access, and force the Hurricanes to the perimeter. Efficient breakouts and battles won along the walls will limit Carolina's sustained zone time and keep Vegas in control of the game.

Finish What You Start: The Golden Knights have the firepower to make life miserable for any goaltender, and Frederik Andersen is no exception. Getting to the net with traffic and clearing space in the dirty areas will be the key to building momentum early. With T-Mobile Arena rocking behind them, the energy will be there, so the focus should be on creating a relentless net-front presence and cycling hard in the zone to generate and finish every chance they get.

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