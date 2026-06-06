Morning Skate Report: June 6, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights look to regain the series lead against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have an all-time record of 14-7 in all Game 3’s, and a 4-1 record at home for Game 3.

Brett Howden potted his 12th and 13th goal of the postseason on Thursday, leading all skaters in the NHL.

Mark Stone increased his franchise-leading postseason goal total to 42 with the late equalizer in Game 2.

Mitch Marner collected a pair of assists Thursday, tying the Golden Knights record in a single playoff run for the most multi-point games (7).

Marner’s +13 is the highest +/- rating among all players in the NHL in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 3 is presented by Toyota. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time.

GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum artist, producer and songwriter ILLENIUM will headline a free concert ahead of Game 3 on Toshiba Plaza. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Toshiba Plaza will open at 2 p.m. with doors to The Fortress opening at 3:45 p.m. Fans without tickets are encouraged to remain at Toshiba Plaza for a watch party outside. Please note that fans will be required to follow the T-Mobile Arena bag policy on Toshiba Plaza and no coolers, outside food or drinks, or lawn chairs are permitted.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5: Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

PREGAME SOUND