Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (26-9-3) close out their four-game homestand with a tilt against the Buffalo Sabres (14-20-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Since Dec. 1, Vegas is 11-2-0 and owns an NHL-best .846 points percentage.

The Golden Knights are 5-6-1 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Shea Theodore became the first Golden Knight to reach 250 assists with Vegas in Thursday’s win against Philadelphia.

LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION KNIGHT

In continuation with First Responders Appreciation Theme Knights in January, the Golden Knights will hold Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight on Saturday. Law enforcement vehicles will be showcased outside on Toshiba Plaza before the game. Fans are encouraged to fill out “My Hero Is” signs within the arena to honor their heroes in their lives. First Responders Knight jerseys are available for auction until Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go towards the VGK Foundation’s initiatives to benefit first responder’s efforts in the community. To purchase the Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight ticket package that includes a VGK law enforcement scarf, click here. A limited amount of tickets are available for purchase.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Two games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Two goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Alex Pietrangelo – Seven games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Keegan Kolesar – 10 points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – One point away from 600 career points

Victor Olofsson – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Victor Olofsson – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Victor Olofsson – Five points away from 200 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 50 points (10G, 40A)

Mark Stone – 32 points (9G, 23A)

Shea Theodore – 31 points (4G, 27A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Tomas Hertl – 25 points (10G, 15A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 21 points (14G, 7A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 21 points (3G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-2, in the first game of 2025 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Mark Stone, Nicolas Hague, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz and Tanner Pearson scored for the Golden Knights as they picked up their seventh win in their last eight games. Ilya Samsonov earned his fifth consecutive win by stopping 23 of 25 shots. Stone (1G, 1A), Jack Eichel (2A) and Noah Hanifin (2A) each had two points in the win. Vegas received goals from five different players for the eighth time this season. With his assist on Dorofeyev's goal, Shea Theodore became the first Golden Knight to record 250 assists with the franchise.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas went 0-2-0 against the Sabres in the 2023-24 season. Eichel and Ivan Barbashev scored in a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Dec. 15, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in their first meeting. The Sabres dominated in a 7-2 win against the Golden Knights on March 2. Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson scored in the loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Buffalo Sabres own a record of 14-20-5 with 33 points and sit last in the Atlantic Division heading into Saturday's contest. The Sabres come to Vegas to close out a four-game road trip during which they are 1-1-1. They've defeated the St. Louis Blues, 4-2, lost to the Dallas Stars, 4-2, and fell in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche, 6-5. Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 33 points (18G, 15A), followed by Jason Zucker with 30 points (14G, 16A), and Alex Tuch with 28 points (12G, 16A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 26-9-3, 55 points

Los Angeles Kings – 22-10-5, 49 points

Edmonton Oilers – 23-12-3, 49 points

Vancouver Canucks – 18-12-8, 44 points

Calgary Flames – 18-13-7, 43 points

Seattle Kraken – 17-19-3, 37 points

Anaheim Ducks – 16-18-4, 36 points

San Jose Sharks – 12-23-6, 30 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 339th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-6-0 all-time record against Buffalo

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-4-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Defensively Offensive: In Thursday’s game, five defensemen recorded points in the 5-2 victory over Philadelphia. Vegas blueliners have accounted for 12 of the team's 45 goals since Dec. 1 and have combined for 26 points in that stretch. Head coach Bruce Cassidy stated that the continuing to keep the defense involved in the offensive part of the game in both the rush and offensive zone is the next step he wants the team to take.

Hold Accountability: Bruce Cassidy mentioned how the players are good students of the game and hold themselves accountable when things aren’t going according to the game plan. The players self-analyze and realize if their play isn’t good enough and adjust to tilt the odds in their favor.