Morning Skate Report: Jan. 23, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-4) close out their season series with the St. Louis Blues (23-21-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTESTomas Hertl is riding a six-game point streak during which he's posted 10 points (5G, 5A).

Shea Theodore is on a five-game point streak with 10 points (1G, 9A) during that stretch including a four-assist performance on Monday against St. Louis.

Vegas is 23-5-3 against Western Conference teams and 9-3-2 against Central Division teams this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Five points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Six assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Nine points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Two games away from 400 career games

Nicolas Roy – 10 assists away from 100 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 58 points (12G, 46A)

Shea Theodore – 43 points (5G, 38A)

Mark Stone – 39 points (12G, 27A)

Tomas Hertl – 36 points (16G, 20A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 30 points (20G, 10A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 24 points (3G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 5-4, in a shootout to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas scored two goals in the final 3:10 to erase a two-goal deficit to force overtime and earn a point for the first time in four games. Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden, Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each found the back of the net in the loss while Shea Theodore recorded an assist on all four goals. He became the sixth player in franchise history to record a four-point game.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights hold a 1-0-1 record against the Blues in the 2024-25 season, with a 4-3 win in regulation on Oct. 11, and a 5-4 shootout loss on Monday. Shea Theodore leads the Golden Knights with six total points (1G, 5A) against the Blues this season, followed by Jack Eichel with four points (2G, 2A). Pavel Buchnevich (2G, 2A) and Jordan Kyrou (4A) lead St. Louis with four points each against Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

St. Louis sits at fifth in the Central Division with a record of 23-21-4 and 50 points. The Blues have won four of their last six games including the victory in Vegas on Monday. Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 41 points (20G, 21A), followed by Dylan Holloway with 36 points (15G, 21A), and Robert Thomas with 35 points (11G, 24A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-14-4, 62 points

Edmonton Oilers – 29-15-3, 61 points

Los Angeles Kings – 26-14-5, 57 points

Calgary Flames – 22-16-7, 51 points

Vancouver Canucks – 20-16-10, 50 points

Seattle Kraken – 21-24-3, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 18-23-6, 42 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-30-6, 34 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 342nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-9-3 all-time record against the Blues

- Give the Golden Knights an 12-8-3 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Overcome Adversity: In the midst of a four-game stretch without a win, the Golden Knights will look to block out the noise and find a way to pick up two points.

Full 60: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the team had been chasing games and needing to come back in their recent stretch. An ideal situation for the Golden Knights is a strong start and a complete 60 minutes of hockey to get back in the win column.